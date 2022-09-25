ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 85

B I L L
3d ago

Measure 110 has made Oregon the second worst state for drug problems and last place of the entire country for doing anything about it. Brown and Kotek, and people like them, have created this terrible situation and they have no idea how to fix it. They had their chance. They need to be done.

Reply(5)
56
forlawandorder
2d ago

Portland you need to vote Republican so we can make Oregon beautiful again, get law and order back, make Oregon safe again, and lower our taxes. Reverse measure 110Vote Drazan

Reply(2)
31
Philip Mann
3d ago

you can't help an addict unless he wants help. it's like the courts with probation they can order you to do this and that and you might even finish the program. but relapses relapse putting people after a program right back on the street most likely not a good idea. no housing no job very little supervision if any relapse time

Reply(3)
17
Related
The Oregonian

New head of Portland Audubon working for equitable access to birding, nature

Stuart Wells is a lifelong lover of nature, but birding remains a bit of a mystery. Walking through the Portland Audubon Society’s 172-acre sanctuary on the edge of Forest Park, Wells, the new executive director of the organization, acknowledged that he’s no expert birder himself. Raising his ear to the trees, he identified a Pacific wren by ear, but shrugged at the rest of the birdsong chorus in the woods.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gladstone, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Oregon Legislature#Drug Addiction#Drugs
Channel 6000

Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
KXL

Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez asks city to drop $77,000 fine for discounted rent

Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez has asked city officials to drop his hefty $77,000 fine for accepting cheap rent from a political supporter. City election officials slapped him with the penalty last week for paying only $250 a month for over 3,000 square feet of office space downtown. Schnitzer Properties Management, the landlord, is owned by property magnate and Gonzalez supporter Jordan Schnitzer.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy