Measure 110 has made Oregon the second worst state for drug problems and last place of the entire country for doing anything about it. Brown and Kotek, and people like them, have created this terrible situation and they have no idea how to fix it. They had their chance. They need to be done.
Portland you need to vote Republican so we can make Oregon beautiful again, get law and order back, make Oregon safe again, and lower our taxes. Reverse measure 110Vote Drazan
you can't help an addict unless he wants help. it's like the courts with probation they can order you to do this and that and you might even finish the program. but relapses relapse putting people after a program right back on the street most likely not a good idea. no housing no job very little supervision if any relapse time
Related
Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash in Portland proves successful
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
New head of Portland Audubon working for equitable access to birding, nature
Responding to Portland’s homeless crisis through the eyes of a Portland police sergeant
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez fires back at elections officials, demands they waive $77,000 fine
SE Portland homeless sweep sparks tweet that draws taggers
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
Man smashes windows with street sign pole at multiple businesses in downtown Portland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified
Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez asks city to drop $77,000 fine for discounted rent
Body found in Willamette River believed to be missing Salem teen
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons
Portland charter ballot measure opponents withdraw from City Club of Portland debate
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
Police: Driver blinded by sun strikes 2 kids outside Salem school
The Oregonian
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 85