Anderson, IN

WISH-TV

Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
THORNTOWN, IN
Madison, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Mother wanted son committed to group home before fatal stabbing

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department are investigating the death of a mother after her son stabbed her multiple times in her back on Monday. Police say Jireh Hart contacted them about the stabbing. Hart told police her mother, Janet Hart, and brother, Jiam Hart, live together however, her brother stays in the garage due to his “erratic behavior.”
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for Lawrence woman

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 55-year-old woman missing from Lawrence. According to the Lawrence Police Department, Barbara Sheasley was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. Police said Sheasley is a white female, 5’4″, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Man sentenced to 25 years after dealing laced drugs to Zionsville man

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend 25 years in prison after dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to a Zionsville man who died after using them, according to the Boone County prosecutor. Kurt Russell, 52, was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death following...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former Hoosiers now in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian

INDIANAPOLIS — As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, many there are preparing to ride out the storm while even more have made their way inland. Two former lifelong Hoosiers spoke to CBS4 about how they’re preparing to endure the hurricane. ”It’s getting scarier and scarier as we...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets!. Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Visitation held for Richmond Ofc. Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — People in the Richmond and law enforcement communities have begun the funeral services for fallen Richmond Police Department K-9 Officer Seara Burton with a viewing Sunday. The viewing was held at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. The service for Burton began...
RICHMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Gunshot detection systems listening to Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when the familiar sound of gunshots rang out through the near east side of Indianapolis. ”Just last Saturday night, around 50 gunshots roughly around the women’s prison area, and the reports that they were coming in was from a couple blocks away,” said Chris Staab in the 900 block of North Oakland Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel elementary music teacher adds school bus driver to job duties

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel Clay Schools music teacher is the newest school bus driver, the district says in a social media post and news release. Josh Southard teaches music to students in kindergarten to Grade 5 at Smoky Row Elementary School, 900 W. 136th St. That’s west of U.S. 31 on the northwest side of Carmel.
CARMEL, IN

