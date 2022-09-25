ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for The Charlotte Observer HS football offensive player of the week (9.30.22).

By Langston Wertz Jr.
 3 days ago

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s high school football offensive player of the week.

Readers can vote on their favorites, as often as they want, until Friday, Sept. 30.

NOTE: The poll results may not be shown for the entire week.

Botched TD call could cost West Meck a playoff spot. Take a look at what refs missed

The Wrap: Friday’s NC scores, Sweet 16, schedule

2 familiar teams back into Sweet 16

Hough’s young D has bright future

No. 3 Hough dominates No. 2 Chambers with defense

No. 4 Catholic rallies at Independence, avoids upset

West Charlotte parking lots woes part of the plan

This week’s nominees

Jacob Deller, Charlotte Catholic: five catches for 113 yards in a 36-35 come-from-behind win at Independence.

Channing Goodwin, Providence Day: in a 42-0 win over Christ School, Goodwin caught eight passes for 103 yards and four touchdowns. Teammates Jadyn Davis (25-of-29, 319 yards, five TDs) and Jordan Shipp (six catches, 148 yards, TD) also had big games.

Jalen Harris, Hickory Ridge: six catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns tonight in a 40-22 loss to Mooresville.

Danny Kennedy, Porter Ridge: nine carries for 119 yards and two scores in a 24-20 win over previously unbeaten Monroe. Kennedy had an 83-yard rushing TD and he also had 116 yards in kick returns on two attempts. One of those kick returns he took back 92 yards for a touchdown.

Josh LeClair, Ardrey Kell: completed eight passes, three of which went for touchdowns, in a 48-0 win over Palisades. LeClair finished 8-for-11 for 153 yards and the three scores.

Elijah Lowery, Parkwood: Threw three touchdown passes in a come-from-behind 31-28 win over Indian Land (S.C.). Lowery found out Friday afternoon he would start at quarterback while in class. He’s the team’s starting safety. Behind Lowery, Parkwood rallied from 14-3 first quarter deficit and won its second straight game.

Tyson Moorer, Providence Day: offensive lineman graded a near-perfect 96 percent in a 42-0 win over Christ School and had a pancake block.

Nyron Paige, East Mecklenburg: In a 31-28 win over Garinger, Paige ran 21 times for 230 yards and four touchdowns.

Keyon Phillips, Concord: 19 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Central Cabarrus.

Jacob Sigmon, Maiden: 13 catches for 186 yards in a 27-17 win over West Lincoln.

Brady Stober, Hickory: completed 23-of-38 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-22 win over North Lincoln. North Lincoln (0-5) led by 15 at halftime before Hickory and Stober rallied for the win. Stober completed passes for seven different receivers.

Talayn Weaver, Bunker Hill: 19 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-6 win over West Caldwell. Teammates Cole Lineberger (11 carries, 135 yards, TD) and Redek Robinson (14-of-21 passing for 190 yards, 2 TDs) also had big games.

JyMikaah Wells, Salisbury: Became the first player in school history to score six touchdowns in game, rushing 15 times for 242 yards in a 55-7 win over West Davidson.

How to vote

To vote in the poll, you must type “yes” into the box below BEFORE the poll will show. After you type yes and hit return, the poll will appear. To vote again, simply refresh the page. You may vote as often as you like.

If you cannot see the box on mobile, click here

wccbcharlotte.com

Hurricane Ian Impacts Local HS Football Schedules

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, several area high schools football games have been rescheduled. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. All Varsity football games will be played on Thursday, September 29th. The JV football games will be moved to Monday, October 3rd. (Gaston County...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Local school districts move football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Gaston County, Richmond County, and Iredell-Statesville schools announced changes to their football game schedules in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. CMS said it will be moving all of its varsity football games this week. The district says all scheduled varsity games on Friday, Sept. 30 have been...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Community remembers Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 2 storm on Monday. Pink Energy closes, WBTV answers what customers should do next. A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. Residents react to 15-year-old girl being killed in Lancaster drive-by Updated: 11 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
