Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Wallner, Ober highlight Twins' 4-0 victory over White Sox
MINNEAPOLIS -- - Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer, Bailey Ober had a career-high 10 strikeouts and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday night. Ober (2-3) threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits. "I was in control of the whole game," Ober...
ABC7 Chicago
Phillies look to end 5-game road losing streak, play the Cubs
LINE: Phillies -187, Cubs +158; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will aim to break a five-game road slide when they face the Chicago Cubs. Chicago has gone 32-44 in home games and 68-86 overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.13 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.
Comments / 0