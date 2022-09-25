Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes earn two Big Ten Players of the Week, defense hit with injuries
Senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather and junior punter Tory Taylor earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors following Iowa’s victory over Rutgers. In his first career defensive player of the week performance, Merriweather recovered a fumble forced by cash Sebastian Castro and returned the ball 30 yards for a touchdown.
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball’s Bailey Ortega embodies walk-on mentality
Hawkeye junior setter Bailey Ortega has looked up to and modeled her game after Iowa volleyball players since she was a kid. Now in the Black and Gold herself, Ortega is inspiring others on and off the court. The Davenport, Iowa, native was a two-time team captain and four-time all-conference...
Daily Iowan
Analyzing the Iowa soccer team’s tactics three games into Big Ten play
The Iowa soccer team is now three games into its Big Ten schedule, so it’s time to look at what the Hawkeyes are doing from a tactical standpoint. Sitting at 3-5-3, it’s been a rough start for Iowa, but that’s not to say that head coach Dave DiIanni’s team hasn’t shown flashes of brilliance.
Daily Iowan
‘I knew he was there with me tonight’: Iowa football’s Leshon Williams honors late father with touchdown at Rutgers
Iowa football running back Leshon Williams scored the Hawkeyes’ first offensive touchdown of the game against Rutgers on Saturday night. And that touchdown, he said, was in honor of his late father. Williams ran into the end zone untouched after avoiding a defender on a 2-yard play. After he...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Purdue
Purdue defeated Iowa, 3-1, during a volleyball game at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Sunday. The Boilermakers won the first set 29:27, Iowa came back in the second set winning 25:19. In the second half the Boilermakers won both sets 25:16 and 25:18. Purdue lead the game in Kills 61...
Daily Iowan
Fifth-year transfer Anya Lamoreaux embraces the challenge of tennis
Even though she played six different sports growing up, Anya Lamoreaux was bored. Having participated in gymnastics, cheerleading, softball, dance, track, and even synchronized swimming, none of these sports stuck out to her. When Lamoreaux tried tennis for the first time, it was the difficulty that drew her in. “At...
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s public universities report a decline in conduct violations on campus
Iowa’s three public universities reported conduct violations and criminal offenses decreased over the past year at the state Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 14. At the meeting, student life representatives from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa agreed conduct numbers have gone down, partially crediting the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on student behavior.
Daily Iowan
Gov. candidate Deidre DeJear speaks on the importance of addressing the needs of all Iowans
Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear expressed the importance of health care access and education in Iowa at a University Democrats at Iowa town hall on Monday with 42 days until the midterm election. “We heard the issue of mental health care,” DeJear said. “We heard the issue of education....
Daily Iowan
Photos: Deidre DeJear visits UI campus
Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear spoke to University of Iowa students and Iowa City community members at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday. The University Democrats at Iowa hosted the town hall for DeJear. DeJear spoke on education and health care access in Iowa. “Our children have had access...
Daily Iowan
University of Iowa takes on $56.2 million in campus, UIHC capital improvements
The University of Iowa will work on five capital projects that will improve on-campus laboratories and replace hospital equipment and emergency generators. Rod Lehnertz, UI senior vice president for finance and operations, said at the Sept. 15 regents meeting that all projects combined will cost an estimated $56.2 million. The projects are set to be completed between 2023-25.
Daily Iowan
DITV: UI College of Education is Offering Different Ways to Become Teachers
The University of Iowa’s College of Education is offering a way for more people to become teachers. DITV News Reporter Reagan Wilson has more.
Daily Iowan
UI students worry about high costs of living, tuition increases
The reality of rising costs and debt is all too familiar for University of Iowa fourth-year student Jarod Valencia-Cheng, who has paid out-of-state tuition ever since they moved from Maryland to Iowa City to study creative writing. “Every year I have watched those tuition fees go up and up,” Valencia-Cheng...
Daily Iowan
A New Plant-Themed Bar Welcomes the Community
The GreenHouse, a botanical inspired bar in Iowa City, opens as a new community space with plant-themed cocktails. DITV News Reporter Justina Borgman shows us more about what’s blossoming at this new venue.
Daily Iowan
FilmScene’s first Refocus Film Festival to take over Iowa City
As the weather begins to cool and autumn starts to breeze in, FilmScene is preparing for its inaugural Refocus Film Festival. A community of film lovers gets ready to fill the seats of FilmScene’s Chauncey theater, equipped with popcorn and excitement. With the height of the pandemic in the...
Daily Iowan
Review | Leslie Odom Jr. returns to Iowa City with invigorating Hancher performance
As the overhead lights dimmed and the audience rang out its first bout of applause, Leslie Odom Jr. took the stage in a navy blue suit and pristine white kicks. On the evening of Sept. 24, Odom returned to Hancher Auditorium for another vocal performance. Odom, a Tony and Grammy-award-winning...
Daily Iowan
New UI, Kirkwood nursing partnership hopes to increase the number of nurses with BSNs
A recent partnership between Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa’s College of Nursing will allow registered nursing graduates from Kirkwood to seamlessly transfer to the college of Nursing to complete their Bachelor of Science in nursing. The agreement, called RN to BSN 3+1, permits students who finish...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County residents, UI students join Iran anti-government protesters
Members of Johnson County gathered at Hubbard Park on Monday to join thousands of Iranian protesters across the world after a movement against gender discrimination was launched in Iran over a week ago. About 40 people attended the protest, which was created following the alleged killing of Mahsa Amini last...
Daily Iowan
UI students use T. Anne Cleary walkway to spread kind messages
One University of Iowa class spread positivity to staff and students after drawing inspirational messages on the T. Anne Cleary walkway last week. Passersby could read messages like “you belong here” and “embrace yourself” while crossing the walkway last week after students chalked the sidewalks. Students...
