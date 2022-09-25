ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WYTV.com

International evangelist makes a stop in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – His father, Billy Graham, traveled the world for 60 years but never stopped in Youngstown. Tuesday night, his son, Franklin Graham, brought the word of God downtown. The Reverend Franklin Graham took the stage at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, one of just six stops on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

YSU students protest possible department cuts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A protest took place on Monday on YSU’s campus. Around 15 students gathered at the campus fountain to protest the possible department cuts. Students involved in the protest tried to get other students to sign a petition to stop the cuts. According to Provost...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
thecentersquare.com

Youngstown, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man accused of bringing bat, gun to fight in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to use his gun on him. Randall Kriebel, 61, is charged with felonious assault and two counts of aggravated menacing. Hubbard police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North...
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

More money approved for city’s legal work

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City council members say they will consider giving the city’s law department more money to get through the rest of the year. Members of the finance committee met Tuesday. They learned the law department has already spent most of its money earmarked for outside law firms and still has tens of thousands of dollars in outstanding legal bills that will need to be paid between now and the end of 2022.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
coolcleveland.com

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
AKRON, OH

