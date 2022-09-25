Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
International evangelist makes a stop in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – His father, Billy Graham, traveled the world for 60 years but never stopped in Youngstown. Tuesday night, his son, Franklin Graham, brought the word of God downtown. The Reverend Franklin Graham took the stage at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, one of just six stops on...
WYTV.com
YSU students protest possible department cuts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A protest took place on Monday on YSU’s campus. Around 15 students gathered at the campus fountain to protest the possible department cuts. Students involved in the protest tried to get other students to sign a petition to stop the cuts. According to Provost...
ideastream.org
New poll finds Stark County residents less satisfied with the county as a place to live
A new poll finds that Stark County residents are less satisfied with the county as a place to live. The annual Stark County Community Pulse Report conducted by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) looks at the quality of life in the county and assesses community needs. This...
United Way has new home in Trumbull County
There's a new home for the United Way of Trumbull County.
Family of student hazed to death speaks at YSU
The parents and sister of Stone Foltz travel to spread the word about the dangers of hazing. Monday night, they spoke at Youngstown State University.
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Family remembers slain Youngstown man 1 year later
Brandon Leonelli's family gathered Tuesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery where he is buried.
Former UM doctor who overdosed at hospital charged with medical fraud in Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO – A former University of Michigan doctor who overdosed on drugs stolen from patients almost a decade ago in Ann Arbor is now facing federal charges in Ohio for medical fraud, according to a report by cleveland.com. Timothy Sutton was indicted, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court...
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
12 on list to fill empty Youngstown School Board seat
There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage.
Where has the money come from for Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance campaigns? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s fundraising edge over Republican J.D. Vance in the Senate race largely is thanks to a wave of small-dollar donations from around the country. We’re talking about the campaigns on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour...
WYTV.com
Local high school to hold instrument drive for band students
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Have any old instruments just lying around the house?. Austintown High School is having an instrument drive. They are for students to use in Rock Band class. Take them to the high school today from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Chair-ity transforms spaces into homes for young adults who age out of foster care in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — When Maria Paparella learned about the challenges some young adults face after they’ve aged out of the foster care system, she created a non-profit designed to help make those first steps into adulthood less daunting. Chair-ity, an organization she began in high school, provides and delivers...
mahoningmatters.com
KEEPING THE FAITH | Series of events in October will address violence
My now sainted father-in-love, Deacon Joe B. Felder, was a man of few words. In fact, like EF Hutton, when he spoke it was in the best interest of anyone within range to listen intently. Shortly before my wife and I married, I was in the garage with my soon-to-be...
thecentersquare.com
Youngstown, OH Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WYTV.com
Man accused of bringing bat, gun to fight in Hubbard
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to use his gun on him. Randall Kriebel, 61, is charged with felonious assault and two counts of aggravated menacing. Hubbard police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North...
JobsNOW: Citywide hiring event scheduled
There's a big hiring event next week in Youngstown hosted by the city. It's put together by Youngstown Works, which wants to help job seekers find an opportunity.
WYTV.com
Report: Girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of “being picked on all the time.”. The girl was taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center and...
WYTV.com
More money approved for city’s legal work
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City council members say they will consider giving the city’s law department more money to get through the rest of the year. Members of the finance committee met Tuesday. They learned the law department has already spent most of its money earmarked for outside law firms and still has tens of thousands of dollars in outstanding legal bills that will need to be paid between now and the end of 2022.
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
