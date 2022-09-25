Read full article on original website
Sirswindle Thomas
3d ago
I feel like all da information is out there. if u do this u might die.. I don't understand how people don't understand that.. I don't feel sorry at all
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
NBC San Diego
Ex-San Diego County Deputy Who Assaulted 16 Women Heads Back to Prison
A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting 16 women while on duty is headed back to prison. An appellate court has ruled Richard Fischer must return to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence — two-and-half years. In December of last year, the San Diego District Attorney's Office discovered Fisher had been given credit for time he never served. He was released from prison in April of this year for a second time, pending an appeal over the decision of the DA's office.
KPBS
What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine
Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
Widow whose husband was hit and killed by a car files legal claim against San Diego for failing to act on dangerous crosswalk
SAN DIEGO — Residents and staff at the La Jolla Nursing and Rehabilitation Center warned the city that the crosswalk at 2550 Torrey Pines Road was poorly lit, with poor visibility, and a high-number of speeding cars. In June 2020 the La Jolla Transportation Board cautioned the city that...
Two sentenced to prison for 19-year-old's stabbing death in Lincoln Park
Two men were sentenced to state prison terms Tuesday for their roles in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man during a fight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood more than three years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barrio Logan brewery owner opens up about patron struck by stray bullet
A wonderful Friday night last week took a shocking turn for David Favela, the owner of Border X Brewery, and other patrons inside.
Mom remembers toddler killed in City Heights hit-and-run crash
A memorial is growing at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in City Heights that killed a one-year-old toddler.
NBC San Diego
Search Underway for Teens Who Attacked Chula Vista Convenience Store Employee
While authorities continue their search for a group of teenagers who attacked a convenience store clerk in broad daylight, the employee is speaking out about the assault that left her injured on the job. “I feel so embarrassed seeing customers with my black eye and people asking me what happened,”...
Non-Custodial Mother Allegedly Abducts Daughter, 7, in Linda Vista
A mother without custodial rights to her 7-year-old daughter allegedly took the girl from her father’s Linda Vista home and kept the child with her for several hours before the pair were located Monday. The San Diego Police Department received a report about 4 a.m. about the alleged parental...
IN THIS ARTICLE
parkerliveonline.com
Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead
A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
North County man gets one year in jail, probation, for impersonating deputy
A 21-year-old man who posed as a sheriff's deputy and pulled over multiple drivers in Northern San Diego County was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail, plus two years of probation.
californiaglobe.com
El Cajon’s Onerous Homeless Problem is Coming From San Diego County
El Cajon, a suburb of the City of San Diego, has an issue with homeless. While many cities throughout California have homeless troubles, city officials say El Cajon’s are being sent there by San Diego County. The small city of 105,000 does offer many services to the homeless transients...
Family of man killed by drunk driver on Interstate 15, struggle to make ends meet
SAN DIEGO — A family is reeling and about to lose their house after a father of 4 is hit and killed when he broke down on Interstate 15. It was 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 18 when Delfino Gonzalez called his wife to tell her he ran out of gas on the side of Interstate 15, heading to Escondido from San Diego.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sdrostra.com
Horton: Ammar Campa-Najjar doesn’t live in Chula Vista, commits felony voter fraud
Press Release from former Mayor of Chula Vista Shirley Horton. Chula Vista Mayoral Candidate Doesn’t Live in City. Ammar Campa-Najjar and Family are Committing Felony Voter Fraud. Chula Vista, California, September 26, 2022 – California State Law states when someone commits corruption of voting, that person is punishable by...
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Unveils New Plan In Homeless Voucher Fight
The El Cajon City council voted unanimously Tuesday to form a two-person subcommittee to regulate how hotel vouchers given to homeless people by the county are used in city limits. Regulation is needed because, according to Mayor Bill wells and other city leaders, a disproportionate amount of voucher recipients are...
Body of Man Who Took His Own Life Found on Interstate 8 Near Grossmont Center
A man in his 40s jumped to his death from a bridge on state Route 125 in La Mesa, officials said Sunday. His body was found on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 just before 1 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. At 12:36 p.m., the CHP said the man...
KPBS
El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers
The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Supervisors Strengthen Efforts to Hire More Military Veterans
The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of two efforts to help veterans -- by hiring more of them to work in government and establishing a resource center in East County. Supervisor Jim Desmond and Nathan Fletcher proposed hiring more vets. Supervisors directed Chief Administrative Officer Helen...
San Diego Channel
Larry Millete found mentally competent, murder case to proceed
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Criminal proceedings were reinstated Monday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home. The mental competency finding means the criminal case will go forward again against...
NBC San Diego
‘Preposterous': El Cajon Mayor Responds To Harsh Letter From State Attorney General
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is firing back after his city received a stern letter from the state Attorney General’s office for sending warning notices to local motels taking part in the county homeless voucher program. “There’s been no due process. They didn’t do an investigation. They didn’t talk...
Family receives $1.3M settlement for man’s death after arrest
San Diego County has settled a lawsuit for the family of Mexican National Marco Antonio Nápoles-Rosales, who died after being apprehended by San Diego County Sheriff's on Aug. 16, 2018.
Comments / 13