Imperial Beach, CA

Sirswindle Thomas
3d ago

I feel like all da information is out there. if u do this u might die.. I don't understand how people don't understand that.. I don't feel sorry at all

2
 

NBC San Diego

Ex-San Diego County Deputy Who Assaulted 16 Women Heads Back to Prison

A former San Diego County sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty to assaulting 16 women while on duty is headed back to prison. An appellate court has ruled Richard Fischer must return to prison to finish the remainder of his sentence — two-and-half years. In December of last year, the San Diego District Attorney's Office discovered Fisher had been given credit for time he never served. He was released from prison in April of this year for a second time, pending an appeal over the decision of the DA's office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine

Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
parkerliveonline.com

Boating collision leaves San Diego County man dead

A San Diego County man is dead after a nighttime collision on his personal watercraft on the Parker Strip. He was not discovered until the morning after the incident is thought to have occurred. On Monday morning at around 7 am, deputies with the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station...
Mental Health
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Unveils New Plan In Homeless Voucher Fight

The El Cajon City council voted unanimously Tuesday to form a two-person subcommittee to regulate how hotel vouchers given to homeless people by the county are used in city limits. Regulation is needed because, according to Mayor Bill wells and other city leaders, a disproportionate amount of voucher recipients are...
EL CAJON, CA
KPBS

El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers

The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego Channel

Larry Millete found mentally competent, murder case to proceed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Criminal proceedings were reinstated Monday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home. The mental competency finding means the criminal case will go forward again against...
CHULA VISTA, CA

