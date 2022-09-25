ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

9NEWS

Nuggets ready to return with healthy roster

DENVER — It’s shaping up to be the Denver Nuggets’ most important season since the mid 2000’s -- and it all hinges on the health of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. "In my mind, I’m moving at a different pace," Murray said Monday at the Nuggets' media day. "I’m more under control. That’s what I’ve been working on. Playing harder, playing with more intensity is my ramp up, my next step."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Broncos vs. 49ers: What to know for Sunday night's game

DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!. The new-look Denver Broncos make their long-awaited return to "Sunday Night Football" on Sunday, Sept. 25. Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson and the Broncos host Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High. TV COVERAGE:...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

WATCH: Belen De Leon sings national anthem before Broncos game

DENVER — Before a sold out crowd Sunday night, Belen De Leon took center stage. The former 9NEWS meteorologist sang the national anthem ahead of the Broncos home game against the San Francisco 49ers. De Leon, who now works for NBC4 in Los Angeles, was asked to perform as part of the NFL’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6

DENVER — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and Juan...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

MSU program helps students with migrant farm backgrounds

DENVER, Colorado — A higher education is not always accessible for students who come from migrant farm working backgrounds. But a program at Metropolitan State University in Denver is helping to change that. The College Assistance Migrant Program provides social, academic and financial support for students in their first...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado skier missing in the Himalayas

DENVER — Search efforts are underway for a professional skier from Telluride who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson went missing just below the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal, according to reports, her sponsor The North Face said in a statement:. “We are in touch...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Martina McBride bringing Christmas tour to Denver

DENVER — Country music icon Martina McBride will have a Denver stop on her 12th annual "The Joy of Christmas Tour." McBride announced dates on Monday for the tour and will bring her concert to Denver on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Paramount Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Tom's Diner to reopen as Tom's Starlight on Wednesday

DENVER — After months of construction, the restaurant formerly known as Tom’s Diner is ready for its next 1970s Palm Springs-inspired era as Tom’s Starlight. Tom’s Starlight is officially opening Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 601 E. Colfax Ave., according to owner and operator Tom Messina, and he’s excited to welcome longtime Denver customers to the property’s newly renovated indoor and outdoor space.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

A guide to spooky Halloween attractions around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty spine-chilling local haunts. From haunted houses and ghost tours to creepy corn mazes, here's a look at some ghostly attractions...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver animal protection offering free pit bull permits

DENVER — Pit bull owners in Denver can get a required permit for their dog for free, thanks to an effort to promote and increase registrations in the city. In Denver, anyone who owns an American pit bull terrier, an American Staffordshire terrier or a Staffordshire bull terrier is required to get a permit for their dog.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Teen reported missing in Denver found safe

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on Friday morning has been found safe. Police said the boy was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the area of West 42nd Avenue and North Shoshone Street. DPD tweeted on Saturday...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police disable pipe bomb outside Safeway in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — Law enforcement disabled a pipe bomb outside the Safeway at West Mineral Avenue and South Broadway on Tuesday afternoon, the Littleton Police Department said. A man who was doing contract work at the store found the device and called police at 12:36 p.m., said Sheera Poelman,...
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

Archaeological dig to uncover legacy of displaced Aurarians

DENVER — Students from Metropolitan State University of Denver, University of Colorado Denver and Community College of Denver are unearthing artifacts from the historic Ninth Street Historical Park in downtown Denver. The goal is to teach them more about the families who were displaced in the 1960s and '70s...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

RTD reduces A Line frequency in October

DENVER — If you're taking the train to the plane, you'll have a longer wait in October. All A Line service will be operated at a 30-minute frequency from Monday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 29, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced. The A Line normally serves stations every...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Clear Creek County undersheriff dies

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The second-highest-ranking member of the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office has died. Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home Saturday evening, Sheriff Rick Albers said Sunday. "I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

2 sustain minor injuries in downtown Denver apartment fire

DENVER — A multi-family structure fire at Broadway and 16th Avenue is now under control, according to the Denver Fire Department. Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. DFD said the fire was contained to one...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

