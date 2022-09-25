DENVER — It’s shaping up to be the Denver Nuggets’ most important season since the mid 2000’s -- and it all hinges on the health of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. "In my mind, I’m moving at a different pace," Murray said Monday at the Nuggets' media day. "I’m more under control. That’s what I’ve been working on. Playing harder, playing with more intensity is my ramp up, my next step."

