Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDenver, CO
Report expected soon on fire at Denver tent village for homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo charter founder profits from taxpayer moneySuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!Inside the Firm PodcastLongmont, CO
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel roomsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Nuggets ready to return with healthy roster
DENVER — It’s shaping up to be the Denver Nuggets’ most important season since the mid 2000’s -- and it all hinges on the health of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. "In my mind, I’m moving at a different pace," Murray said Monday at the Nuggets' media day. "I’m more under control. That’s what I’ve been working on. Playing harder, playing with more intensity is my ramp up, my next step."
Broncos vs. 49ers: What to know for Sunday night's game
DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!. The new-look Denver Broncos make their long-awaited return to "Sunday Night Football" on Sunday, Sept. 25. Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson and the Broncos host Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High. TV COVERAGE:...
WATCH: Belen De Leon sings national anthem before Broncos game
DENVER — Before a sold out crowd Sunday night, Belen De Leon took center stage. The former 9NEWS meteorologist sang the national anthem ahead of the Broncos home game against the San Francisco 49ers. De Leon, who now works for NBC4 in Los Angeles, was asked to perform as part of the NFL’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6
DENVER — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and Juan...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
MSU program helps students with migrant farm backgrounds
DENVER, Colorado — A higher education is not always accessible for students who come from migrant farm working backgrounds. But a program at Metropolitan State University in Denver is helping to change that. The College Assistance Migrant Program provides social, academic and financial support for students in their first...
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it
PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
Colorado skier missing in the Himalayas
DENVER — Search efforts are underway for a professional skier from Telluride who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson went missing just below the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal, according to reports, her sponsor The North Face said in a statement:. “We are in touch...
Martina McBride bringing Christmas tour to Denver
DENVER — Country music icon Martina McBride will have a Denver stop on her 12th annual "The Joy of Christmas Tour." McBride announced dates on Monday for the tour and will bring her concert to Denver on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Paramount Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Tom's Diner to reopen as Tom's Starlight on Wednesday
DENVER — After months of construction, the restaurant formerly known as Tom’s Diner is ready for its next 1970s Palm Springs-inspired era as Tom’s Starlight. Tom’s Starlight is officially opening Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 601 E. Colfax Ave., according to owner and operator Tom Messina, and he’s excited to welcome longtime Denver customers to the property’s newly renovated indoor and outdoor space.
A guide to spooky Halloween attractions around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty spine-chilling local haunts. From haunted houses and ghost tours to creepy corn mazes, here's a look at some ghostly attractions...
Denver animal protection offering free pit bull permits
DENVER — Pit bull owners in Denver can get a required permit for their dog for free, thanks to an effort to promote and increase registrations in the city. In Denver, anyone who owns an American pit bull terrier, an American Staffordshire terrier or a Staffordshire bull terrier is required to get a permit for their dog.
Teen reported missing in Denver found safe
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on Friday morning has been found safe. Police said the boy was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the area of West 42nd Avenue and North Shoshone Street. DPD tweeted on Saturday...
CU Denver plans 5-story engineering building to anchor future innovation district
DENVER — The University of Colorado Denver is planning a new engineering building on its downtown campus that will serve as an anchor to Denver’s future open innovation district. Located on the corner of Larimer Street and Speer Boulevard on the Auraria Campus, CU Denver’s engineering building will...
Suspects got away with nothing during fatal robbery attempt at Lakewood car wash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of the four suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a man at a Lakewood car wash has five prior felony convictions and was on federal probation at the time of the killing. Keandre Mims, Robert Solano and two juveniles face charges in the...
Police disable pipe bomb outside Safeway in Littleton
LITTLETON, Colo. — Law enforcement disabled a pipe bomb outside the Safeway at West Mineral Avenue and South Broadway on Tuesday afternoon, the Littleton Police Department said. A man who was doing contract work at the store found the device and called police at 12:36 p.m., said Sheera Poelman,...
Archaeological dig to uncover legacy of displaced Aurarians
DENVER — Students from Metropolitan State University of Denver, University of Colorado Denver and Community College of Denver are unearthing artifacts from the historic Ninth Street Historical Park in downtown Denver. The goal is to teach them more about the families who were displaced in the 1960s and '70s...
RTD reduces A Line frequency in October
DENVER — If you're taking the train to the plane, you'll have a longer wait in October. All A Line service will be operated at a 30-minute frequency from Monday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 29, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced. The A Line normally serves stations every...
Clear Creek County undersheriff dies
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The second-highest-ranking member of the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office has died. Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home Saturday evening, Sheriff Rick Albers said Sunday. "I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and...
2 sustain minor injuries in downtown Denver apartment fire
DENVER — A multi-family structure fire at Broadway and 16th Avenue is now under control, according to the Denver Fire Department. Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. DFD said the fire was contained to one...
