FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Gunfire broke out in Fort Worth on Sunday after a man bringing his child back to his ex-girlfriend's house got into a fight with the woman's current boyfriend.Fort Worth police said that just after 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 25, officers responded to a home in the 4500 block of Pecos Street after reports of a shooting came in. When they arrived, police found a male victim who had been shot in the stomach. Officers learned that the incident started when the suspect brought his and his ex-girlfriend's child back to her house from a visitation. The victim, who is the woman's current boyfriend, and the suspect began arguing. The argument escalated to physical violence before both men pulled out guns and fired them. The woman's current boyfriend was hit in the stomach and the former boyfriend fled the scene.The woman's current boyfriend was taken to the hospital in stable condition.About 10 minutes later, a different hospital called Fort Worth police and told them a man had arrived in the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound in his left arm. Police believe this person might be the suspect, but are continuing to investigate.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO