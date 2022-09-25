Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards is Creating More TrafficLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
KSAT 12
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the abdomen before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire family, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County,...
kurv.com
Parker County Girl Shoots And Wounds Her Dad And Herself
A Parker County man and his 12-year-old daughter are recovering from gunshot wounds after the girl pulled the trigger on both of them. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office says the daughter had been planning to kill her father for weeks. Investigators learned that she and another young girl from Lufkin were plotting to murder their fathers and then run away to Georgia.
fox4news.com
Brawl between parents, students aboard Weatherford ISD bus under investigation
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Video circulating online shows the fight from Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I just don't get why no arrests have been made yet," said Elizabeth, a parent of one of...
Lake Worth, Fort Worth police rescue and arrest suspect from lake
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police helped Fort Worth officers fish out a suspect from Lake Worth Monday afternoon. The suspect, not yet identified by police, was wanted for theft of a gun and vehicle. Upon seeing officers, a tweet from Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian stated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas man charged with manslaughter in fatal accident that killed 2-year-old
A 36-year-old Texas man has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal accident that killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend, said police on Monday.
Mansfield man charged with manslaughter in Bedford crash that killed toddler
Bedford police charged the Mansfield man accused of causing a crash that killed a toddler over the weekend with manslaughter. The man was arrested at the scene, but charged Monday.
Joshua Paul Hagger charged with manslaughter in connection to 2-year-old's death
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Joshua Paul Hagger, 36, of Mansfield was formally arraigned and charged with manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 24 crash that killed a 2-year-old. It happened at 2:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 121, near Cheek Sparger Road.Investigators determined Hagger's pickup truck hit a sedan while traveling at a high rate of speed, killing the child, and causing injuries to the sedan's other passengers.Following the crash, Bedford Police detained and subsequently arrested Hagger at the scene. He is currently being held at the Euless Jail. Additional charges may be added at a later date. Hagger's bond will be set by Tarrant County magistrates once he is transferred to the Tarrant County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.
nypressnews.com
Man and woman fatally struck by vehicle in Lewisville, police say
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed after a car struck them in Lewisville on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to WFAA. Police said a man in his 60s was driving east on Farm Road 3040 – also known as Round Grove Road – and struck a man and woman who were believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas police: Suspect arrested for 'intentional' hit-and-run crash that left 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 66-year-old man with his car Sunday afternoon.At approximately 4:23 p.m. Sept. 25, police were called to the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. When officers arrived, police they determined that Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally struck by a vehicle. Jojola died at the scene, police said.Detectives later identified the suspect as 26-year-old Gabriel Lule and arrested him for murder in Hutchins, Texas.A motive for the crime is unknown to the public at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
keranews.org
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen's death
Lermon Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont "did real good in life" and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black, was found...
Man drowns in Fort Worth pond
A man is dead from drowning in Fort Worth, but investigators still have many unanswered questions. It happened at the big pond between the Target and the Costco on Overton Ridge near I-20 and Bryant Irvin.
WFAA
Teen shot near high school in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — A teenager has been shot near a high school in Dallas, police said. Police said the shooting happened across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in the Pleasant Grove area. According to police, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in a car. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on US 287
Authorities said the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials on US 287 on Friday has been identified.
Dallas Police Department seeking leads in fatal shooting on Scyene Road
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information in a fatal shooting on Scyene Road Saturday night in Dallas. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. According to police, preliminary...
Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000
The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
Man shot in Fort Worth after getting into argument with partner's ex-boyfriend
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Gunfire broke out in Fort Worth on Sunday after a man bringing his child back to his ex-girlfriend's house got into a fight with the woman's current boyfriend.Fort Worth police said that just after 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 25, officers responded to a home in the 4500 block of Pecos Street after reports of a shooting came in. When they arrived, police found a male victim who had been shot in the stomach. Officers learned that the incident started when the suspect brought his and his ex-girlfriend's child back to her house from a visitation. The victim, who is the woman's current boyfriend, and the suspect began arguing. The argument escalated to physical violence before both men pulled out guns and fired them. The woman's current boyfriend was hit in the stomach and the former boyfriend fled the scene.The woman's current boyfriend was taken to the hospital in stable condition.About 10 minutes later, a different hospital called Fort Worth police and told them a man had arrived in the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound in his left arm. Police believe this person might be the suspect, but are continuing to investigate.
Grapevine woman struck and killed in Southlake; Bedford toddler killed in rear-end crash
A Grapevine woman has been identified as the victim struck and killed by a car in Southlake over the weekend. Investigators say Patricia Cave was hit by a car on Highway 114. She had major injuries when found and died at Baylor Scott & White.
nypressnews.com
New ‘blocking trailer’ is protecting Carrollton first responders
CARROLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A busy highway can be a scary place to stand. “When you’re working a scene, you feel the wind from the mirror of a car on your arm, going 70 miles an hour. It’s very unnerving,” said Carrollton Fire Chief Michael Thomson.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning
Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
Comments / 0