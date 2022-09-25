ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Parker County Girl Shoots And Wounds Her Dad And Herself

A Parker County man and his 12-year-old daughter are recovering from gunshot wounds after the girl pulled the trigger on both of them. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office says the daughter had been planning to kill her father for weeks. Investigators learned that she and another young girl from Lufkin were plotting to murder their fathers and then run away to Georgia.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Joshua Paul Hagger charged with manslaughter in connection to 2-year-old's death

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Joshua Paul Hagger, 36, of Mansfield was formally arraigned and charged with manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 24 crash that killed a 2-year-old. It happened at 2:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 121, near Cheek Sparger Road.Investigators determined Hagger's pickup truck hit a sedan while traveling at a high rate of speed, killing the child, and causing injuries to the sedan's other passengers.Following the crash, Bedford Police detained and subsequently arrested Hagger at the scene. He is currently being held at the Euless Jail. Additional charges may be added at a later date. Hagger's bond will be set by Tarrant County magistrates once he is transferred to the Tarrant County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.
MANSFIELD, TX
nypressnews.com

Man and woman fatally struck by vehicle in Lewisville, police say

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed after a car struck them in Lewisville on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to WFAA. Police said a man in his 60s was driving east on Farm Road 3040 – also known as Round Grove Road – and struck a man and woman who were believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police: Suspect arrested for 'intentional' hit-and-run crash that left 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 66-year-old man with his car Sunday afternoon.At approximately 4:23 p.m. Sept. 25, police were called to the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. When officers arrived, police they determined that Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally struck by a vehicle. Jojola died at the scene, police said.Detectives later identified the suspect as 26-year-old Gabriel Lule and arrested him for murder in Hutchins, Texas.A motive for the crime is unknown to the public at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. 
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Teen shot near high school in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A teenager has been shot near a high school in Dallas, police said. Police said the shooting happened across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in the Pleasant Grove area. According to police, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in a car. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Black Enterprise

Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000

The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man shot in Fort Worth after getting into argument with partner's ex-boyfriend

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Gunfire broke out in Fort Worth on Sunday after a man bringing his child back to his ex-girlfriend's house got into a fight with the woman's current boyfriend.Fort Worth police said that just after 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 25, officers responded to a home in the 4500 block of Pecos Street after reports of a shooting came in. When they arrived, police found a male victim who had been shot in the stomach. Officers learned that the incident started when the suspect brought his and his ex-girlfriend's child back to her house from a visitation. The victim, who is the woman's current boyfriend, and the suspect began arguing. The argument escalated to physical violence before both men pulled out guns and fired them. The woman's current boyfriend was hit in the stomach and the former boyfriend fled the scene.The woman's current boyfriend was taken to the hospital in stable condition.About 10 minutes later, a different hospital called Fort Worth police and told them a man had arrived in the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound in his left arm. Police believe this person might be the suspect, but are continuing to investigate.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning

Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say. According to police, 44-year-old Daryl Conforto and 42-year-old Jeanette Flores were crossing Round Grove Road at Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming car. Police...
LEWISVILLE, TX

