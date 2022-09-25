Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Transgender teacher settles lawsuit with Prince George's County Public Schools
After a four-year legal fight, a transgender former teacher has settled a lawsuit she brought against Prince George’s County Public Schools. The settlement was announced Monday by Jennifer Eller’s legal team, just two days before the case was set to go to trial. The lawsuit alleges that Eller...
foxbaltimore.com
Student charged as adult for bringing loaded gun to Prince George's County high school
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — A 17-year-old student at Surrattsville High School is facing serious charges after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Monday, according to Prince George's County Police Department. On Monday afternoon, Prince George’s County Public Schools security personnel stopped a student after suspecting that he may...
WTOP
Report: More background, reference checks after Fairfax Co. school counselor dismissal
After a Fairfax County, Virginia, counselor managed to stay on the job for 20 months after his first sex crime arrest and conviction, the county’s school system ordered an independent look into what went wrong and how to prevent a similar siltation in the future. Some of the report’s results and recommendations were released to the public on Tuesday.
WTOP
Transgender teacher settles discrimination suit with Prince George’s Co. schools
A transgender teacher, who says she endured years of insults from students and co-workers and lack of support from supervisors, has settled her discrimination and harassment lawsuit with Prince George’s County, Maryland’s public school system. Jennifer Eller began teaching English in 2008. According to her lawsuit, filed in...
WTOP
Va. students walk out in protest of Youngkin transgender policies
On Tuesday, some students around Northern Virginia staged walkouts, as a protest against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s policy changes that impact LGBTQ students. Dozens of schools participated in the walkout, including campuses in Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington and Stafford counties. A student-led group based in Virginia — the Pride...
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
Boy accused of bringing loaded ghost gun to Maryland high school
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (DC News Now) — Police said a 17-year-old student faces charges after he brought a loaded gun to school Monday. Officers said that Prince George’s County Public Schools security staff members stopped the boy around 1:30 p.m. at Surrattsville HIgh School in Clinton. They suspected he had drugs on him. When they […]
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. Council hears from candidates for Police Accountability Board
The Prince George’s County Council is working to fill five of the 11 spots on the county’s new Police Accountability Board. On Tuesday, 17 candidates for those five spots spoke before the council to talk about why they would be good selections. Later this fall, the council will meet in executive session to discuss the candidates and make their five selections.
mocoshow.com
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar
Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
WTOP
Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
fox5dc.com
DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid
WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
D.C.'s Preschool Teacher Education Requirement Won't Help Working Families
After a nearly six-year legal battle, the deadlines for compliance with Washington, D.C.'s controversial licensing regulations for preschool teachers are nearing. By this December, all early childhood education center directors must have a bachelor's degree with at least 15 credits of early childhood education classes. By December 2023, all preschool teachers and many at-home day care providers must have obtained at least an associate degree with a minimum of 24 credits of early childhood education classes. Even assistant teachers must obtain a Child Development Associate credential or an associate degree (in any field) by December 2023.
Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
WUSA
Police: Student brought ghost gun to school, arrest warrant issued
CLINTON, Md. — A 17-year-old student is facing multiple charges after police say he brought a ghost gun to his high school on Monday. A security officer for Prince George's County Public Schools stopped the teen at Surrattsville High School on the suspicion that he had illegal drugs on school property. According to police, the security guard searched the student's backpack and found a loaded unserialized ghost gun. During the search, the student ran away.
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her car in an accident leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings, 19, made a plea to anyone who would read that he needed help to get his...
Prince William County Police asking for help finding missing teen
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Mikayla Elaine Triglia.
3 teens arrested with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
OXON HILL, Md. — One 16 and two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged in an armed carjacking that happened Sunday evening in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police. Authorities said two boys from Maryland and one from Washington, D.C. were apprehended with the help of...
WTOP
3 teens charged in armed carjacking in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, arrested three teenagers on Sunday in connection with an armed carjacking in Oxon Hill. They say the suspects, all males, are a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from D.C. They’re being charged as adults. Police said they...
WJLA
'This may take a huge toll': Prince George's Co. community mourns boxing coach's death
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A boxing glove with a bouquet of flowers has become a tragically perfect memorial for the life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr., a man who overcame a tough history to provide peace to his community through the rough-and-tumble sport. Harrison was killed in...
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. police say crowd blocked officers from helping after deadly shooting Sunday
Police in Anne Arundel County have identified the victim of a deadly shooting early Sunday in Odenton, Maryland. Alexander Leon Gray Jr., 38, of Glen Burnie, was found dead inside a doorway in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road. A large party had been advertised as running from midnight to...
