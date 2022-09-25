Tennessee Football has jumped into the Top 10 of the AP Poll on Sunday. After defeating No. 20 Florida in Knoxville on Saturday, Tennessee now sits at No. 8 in the AP Polls. This is the first time that Tennessee has been in the AP Top 10 since Week 7 of the 2016 season. The Vols sat at No. 9 during that week.

