Tennessee Football Boasts the Top Offense in the Nation
The Tennessee Volunteers’ offense, orchestrated by head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, is statistically the best in the country. Through four games of the 2022 season, the Vols boast the top total offense in the country coming in at 559.2 yards per game. While Tennessee has...
‘Best Decision I’ve Made’: McCoy Basking In His Volunteer Success
The sound of 101,915 Tennessee fans yelling “Bruuuuuuu” echoed through Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon. It was a rewarding experience for Bru McCoy. The Southern Cal transfer receiver’s success lifting a weight off his shoulder. Four games into his Tennessee tenure, McCoy’s success is impressive yet unsurprising. However,...
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
Five Tennessee Basketball Questions As Preseason Practice Begins
Tennessee basketball begins preseason practice today with its season opener against Tennessee Tech just under six weeks away. The Vols are coming off a strong 27-8 (14-4 SEC) season that saw the Big Orange finish second in the SEC regular season race before winning the SEC Tournament and falling to Michigan in the Round of 32.
Hooker, Spraggins Earn SEC Weekly Honors
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after dominating in the Vols’, 38-33, win over No. 20 Florida. Hooker wasn’t the only Vol to earn weekly honors as right guard Javontez Spraggins is the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. The Vols have...
LOOK: Tennessee-Florida Photo Gallery, Postgame Video
Check out Rocky Top Insider’s photo gallery and postgame video content following Tennessee’s 38-33 victory over Florida on Saturday in Knoxville. Tennessee-Florida Recap: Hendon Hooker Cements Tennessee Legacy With ‘Elite’ Performance Against Florida. Tennessee-Florida Quick Takeaways: Four Quick Takeaways: Josh Heupel Earns Signature Win, Vols Down...
Tennessee Football Continues to Rise to Impressive Television Ratings
Tennessee Football continues to be a needle-mover in the college football television ratings. On Tuesday, CBS announced that the week four matchup between Tennessee and Florida was the “most-watched Florida-Tennessee game in 13 years.”. In addition, CBS also announced that the game averaged 5.571 million viewers, which was a...
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-LSU
Tennessee’s week six matchup against LSU will kick off at noon ET with ESPN broadcasting the game. While the game kicks off at noon ET, it will be an 11 a.m. local time kick off. That makes for a less intimidating environment for the eighth-ranked Volunteers to walk into.
Hendon Hooker Named National Player Of Week
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Vols’, 38-33, win over Florida. Hooker was phenomenal in the win, accounting for 80% of Tennessee’s offense as the Vols scored in six of nine offensive possessions. “Hendon played...
Tennessee Climbs Into the Top 10 After Victory Over Florida
Tennessee Football has jumped into the Top 10 of the AP Poll on Sunday. After defeating No. 20 Florida in Knoxville on Saturday, Tennessee now sits at No. 8 in the AP Polls. This is the first time that Tennessee has been in the AP Top 10 since Week 7 of the 2016 season. The Vols sat at No. 9 during that week.
