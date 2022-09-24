Read full article on original website
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster For Game Vs. Rangers
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the New York Rangers on September 27. Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Luke Toporowski.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Yardbarker
Penguins Training Camp, Preseason Reactions
The 2022-23 NHL season is almost here; Pittsburgh Penguins training camp is underway and preseason games are being played. The Penguins took on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a pair of split squad games and the teams each took a victory of their own. A big overtime goal from Jason...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Meet Sharks for Preseason Tilt in San Jose
The Ducks are back in preseason action tonight, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m | Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter. Anaheim kicked off its exhibition schedule Sunday with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Tucson. Rocco Grimaldi, who is again in the Ducks' projected lineup tonight, and Isac Lundestrom led the way offensively with three points apiece while netminder Lukas Dostal turned in a strong goaltending performance with 24 saves.
Yardbarker
Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"
Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
Yardbarker
The Celtics Organization Knew About The Intimate Relationship Between Ime Udoka And The Female Employee, But After The Woman Accused The Head Coach Of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Her, The Team Launched A Set Of Internal Interviews
Ime Udoka became somewhat of a household name when he masterfully led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals this past season but he is now making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season last week, for entering into a relationship with a female staffer, which was prohibited as per team rules.
WATCH: Scenes Inside The Guardians Locker Room Afer Clinching The American League Central
Cleveland's locker room was a party after the youngest team in baseball clinched the American League Central and is headed to the postseason.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers lineup for first preseason match against Islanders features Kaapo Kakko on top line
The New York Rangers lineup for their first preseason game against the New York Islanders on Monday night will look different than the initial setup for the start of training camp. Head coach Gerard Gallant noted that the players in Group 1 for Sunday’s first practice session will most likely...
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
NHL
Sept. 26: NHL Preseason Roundup
Slafkovsky makes Canadiens debut; Barkov lifts Panthers past Predators with :01 left in OT. Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his debut for the Montreal Canadiens in a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday. The 18-year-old...
Yardbarker
Capitals star Alex Ovechkin drops 100% truth bomb on chasing Gordie Howe
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin likely won’t be able to hide from the inevitable storylines this season. He is 21 goals shy of tying hockey legend Gordie Howe for second on the all-time leaderboard. However, while he cannot escape, he can focus his attention elsewhere. And that’s precisely what...
Yardbarker
Deandre Ayton does not seem thrilled to be back with Suns
The Phoenix Suns held their media day Monday after a tumultuous offseason, with one of the storylines being center Deandre Ayton’s long-term future with the organization. The Suns allowed Ayton to enter restricted free agency during the offseason, but ultimately matched an offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers to keep him on a four-year, $133 million deal. That came despite persistent rumors that Ayton wanted out of Phoenix.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers first preseason game a chance for some to ‘play their tails off’
The New York Rangers will kick off their first of six preseason games on the schedule. Tonight the opponent is the rival New York Islanders and head coach Gerard Gallant would like to see his charges play hard. “It’s our first game of the preseason and you want to work...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Caufield, Allen, Monahan, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Cole Caufield’s contract extension is a priority for Kent Hughes, the general manager also discussed Jake Allen’s future with the team, and Sean Monahan is expected to see some game action during the preseason. Plus, Montreal’s top...
Matthew Tkachuk makes debut and Spencer Knight stars: More Panthers preseason takeaways
Matthew Tkachuk’s line with Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart looked good, and so did Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight.
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT ON BRADEN SCHNEIDER: 'HE WASN'T B----ING ABOUT NOT BEING UP HERE'
Gerard Gallant had high praise for sophomore defenseman Braden Schneider yesterday. The 21-year old suited up for 43 games last season, managing 11 points and another three in the playoffs. He displayed confidence in his physical game, taking after now-captain Jacob Trouba, when he crushed Jesper Boqvist of the rival New Jersey Devils:
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Attended The Grand Opening Of His Store In Los Angeles: "Our Star Sales Associate Is Here."
Russell Westbrook's exploits on the court in Los Angeles leave much to be desired, the point guard is expected to perform at a much higher level than he has shown since joining his hometown franchise last season. But basketball isn't everything, there is more to Russell Westbrook and his life than just what occurs on the court.
NHL
Blue Jackets fans come out in droves for open practice
The OhioHealth Ice Haus was filled to the brim as fans got the first look at this year's team. Blue Jackets fans got their first look at Johnny Gaudreau in a Blue Jackets uniform Saturday morning, and the Fifth Line turned out in droves to see the superstar winger at the OhioHealth Ice Haus for an open practice.
