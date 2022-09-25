Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
14news.com
EFD gets kits to help children with autism
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Firefighters now have a unique way to support children during disasters. Fire officials partnered with Evansville resident and founder of “CAMSE Kit”, Kelsey Schapker. The kits help support children who are on the autism spectrum in the event of a crisis or tragedy.
14news.com
Pro-life community members gather for Right to Life ‘40 Days for Life’ event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pro-life community members gathered at Memorial High School for the Right to Life’s “40 Days for Life” event. The inaugural event of the 40-Days for Life Prayer Vigil took place Tuesday evening. Community members gathered before quietly marching to Planned Parenthood on Weinbach...
14news.com
Castle High School band half pot reaches $60k
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School band half pot keeps increasing. Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses. Officials with the booster club say there’s over 200 students in the band this year. Right now, the total amount...
14news.com
EVSC implements ‘SafeArrival’ system for absences
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation sent an email to parents on Tuesday announcing a new way to report absences. Beginning Monday, parents will be able to use the “SafeArrival” system. Parents are asked to report absences in advance by phone, mobile app, or the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Henderson City Council discusses feasibility study for potential aquatic center
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners continued the discussion on the proposed aquatic center. A feasibility study was conducted to see what needs an aquatic center would meet and how the city would pay for it. Three layout options were presented to the city council; one of which proposed...
14news.com
Homeless assistance groups prepare for cold weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With cold weather approaching, homeless assistance groups are preparing for increased need in the homeless community. At United Caring Services, they always need to stock up early. “We’re starting to get the word out to stock up on things we need, whether it’s hats and scarves...
wevv.com
Evansville animal rescue taking in Florida dogs ahead of hurricane, in emergency need of fosters
A local animal rescue is sending out an emergency request for fosters to the community. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, which operates locations in Vanderburgh County and Spencer County said Tuesday that emergency fosters were needed. Officials at ITV say the request is an attempt to help dogs that...
14news.com
Participants excited for 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The highly anticipated West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is rapidly approaching and participants are sharing their excitement. Participating community members, churches and nonprofits are looking forward to the Tri-State’s largest street festival. West Side Nut Club officials said on Monday that there will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
14news.com
Junior Achievement hosts 21st Enterprise Invitational golf tournament
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana hosted the 21st annual J. A. Free Enterprise Invitational golf tournament. The annual golf scramble is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The event took place at Victoria National Golf Club. It consisted of thirty-three teams of four playing...
14news.com
USI warns of snakes in the area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
14news.com
Salvation Army holding hygiene collection drive
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville is holding a hygiene collection drive. That’s going on from September 16 to November 11. Officials are asking for the following items. Socks. Toilet paper. Two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. Gloves. Toothbrush. Toothpaste. You can drop those items off at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
Evansville to host its first ever ‘Pride Trunk-or-Treat’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A collaboration is bringing Evansville its very first “Pride Trunk-or-Treat” this year. River City Pride says they’re partnering with Greater Evansville Youth to put on the pride themed Halloween event for the community. A spokesperson for the event says there will be games, candy, a costume contest, food trucks and drag. […]
14news.com
Residents celebrate 25th anniversary Evansville More Than Pink Walk
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breast cancer organization, Susan G. Komen held its 25th anniversary More Than Pink Walk at Eastland Mall. According to a press release, that event began at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say Hope Village offered special gifts and prizes for survivors, and those living with Metastatic breast...
DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
14news.com
Public to share opinions on improvements to KY 54
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The public can share opinions on expected improvements to Kentucky 54 in Ohio County. There’s a public meeting Monday from 5 to 7. That’s at the Jack and Joan Edge Community Center on West Main Street in Fordsville. Officials say they are planning...
wamwamfm.com
Larry Lee Benson
Larry Lee Benson played many roles in his life, but he was happiest when serving the nation and its youth. Larry, who was born Dec. 20, 1935, died peacefully Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86, surrounded by family members. Larry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eva (Atkinson) Benson, son Randy (wife Karen), daughters Margie Quarterman Case (husband Brad) and Lori Graham (husband Tom). Larry is also survived by seven grandchildren: Tia Benson, Mitchell Benson, Ryan Case (wife Audrey), Bryan Quarterman (wife Shelby), Kayla Quarterman Collins (husband Jason), Torey Graham (wife Kristina) and Bryce Graham (wife Honey) along with nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
city-countyobserver.com
NOTICE OF VANDERBURGH COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING
The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana, and consideration will be given to a resolution approving funding to AT&T for the extension of Broadband to areas in northwestern Vanderburgh County and a resolution amending the St. Joseph Avenue Industrial TIF EDA.
14news.com
OCU leaders break ground on new tennis center
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - There will soon be a new place to play tennis at Oakland City University. University leaders broke ground on Tuesday. Officials say the tennis center will feature six courts, and the project will cost around $750,000. The courts will be named after two donors, doctors...
