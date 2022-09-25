Larry Lee Benson played many roles in his life, but he was happiest when serving the nation and its youth. Larry, who was born Dec. 20, 1935, died peacefully Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86, surrounded by family members. Larry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eva (Atkinson) Benson, son Randy (wife Karen), daughters Margie Quarterman Case (husband Brad) and Lori Graham (husband Tom). Larry is also survived by seven grandchildren: Tia Benson, Mitchell Benson, Ryan Case (wife Audrey), Bryan Quarterman (wife Shelby), Kayla Quarterman Collins (husband Jason), Torey Graham (wife Kristina) and Bryce Graham (wife Honey) along with nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO