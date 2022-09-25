ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

EFD gets kits to help children with autism

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Firefighters now have a unique way to support children during disasters. Fire officials partnered with Evansville resident and founder of “CAMSE Kit”, Kelsey Schapker. The kits help support children who are on the autism spectrum in the event of a crisis or tragedy.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Castle High School band half pot reaches $60k

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School band half pot keeps increasing. Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses. Officials with the booster club say there’s over 200 students in the band this year. Right now, the total amount...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

EVSC implements ‘SafeArrival’ system for absences

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation sent an email to parents on Tuesday announcing a new way to report absences. Beginning Monday, parents will be able to use the “SafeArrival” system. Parents are asked to report absences in advance by phone, mobile app, or the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Health
14news.com

Homeless assistance groups prepare for cold weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With cold weather approaching, homeless assistance groups are preparing for increased need in the homeless community. At United Caring Services, they always need to stock up early. “We’re starting to get the word out to stock up on things we need, whether it’s hats and scarves...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Participants excited for 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The highly anticipated West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is rapidly approaching and participants are sharing their excitement. Participating community members, churches and nonprofits are looking forward to the Tri-State’s largest street festival. West Side Nut Club officials said on Monday that there will be...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Mental Health Care#Health Fair#Medical Services#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#The Ck Newsome Center#National Recovery Month
WEHT/WTVW

Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Junior Achievement hosts 21st Enterprise Invitational golf tournament

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana hosted the 21st annual J. A. Free Enterprise Invitational golf tournament. The annual golf scramble is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The event took place at Victoria National Golf Club. It consisted of thirty-three teams of four playing...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

USI warns of snakes in the area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Salvation Army holding hygiene collection drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville is holding a hygiene collection drive. That’s going on from September 16 to November 11. Officials are asking for the following items. Socks. Toilet paper. Two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. Gloves. Toothbrush. Toothpaste. You can drop those items off at the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
14news.com

USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville to host its first ever ‘Pride Trunk-or-Treat’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A collaboration is bringing Evansville its very first “Pride Trunk-or-Treat” this year. River City Pride says they’re partnering with Greater Evansville Youth to put on the pride themed Halloween event for the community. A spokesperson for the event says there will be games, candy, a costume contest, food trucks and drag. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Residents celebrate 25th anniversary Evansville More Than Pink Walk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breast cancer organization, Susan G. Komen held its 25th anniversary More Than Pink Walk at Eastland Mall. According to a press release, that event began at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say Hope Village offered special gifts and prizes for survivors, and those living with Metastatic breast...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Public to share opinions on improvements to KY 54

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The public can share opinions on expected improvements to Kentucky 54 in Ohio County. There’s a public meeting Monday from 5 to 7. That’s at the Jack and Joan Edge Community Center on West Main Street in Fordsville. Officials say they are planning...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wamwamfm.com

Larry Lee Benson

Larry Lee Benson played many roles in his life, but he was happiest when serving the nation and its youth. Larry, who was born Dec. 20, 1935, died peacefully Saturday night, Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86, surrounded by family members. Larry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eva (Atkinson) Benson, son Randy (wife Karen), daughters Margie Quarterman Case (husband Brad) and Lori Graham (husband Tom). Larry is also survived by seven grandchildren: Tia Benson, Mitchell Benson, Ryan Case (wife Audrey), Bryan Quarterman (wife Shelby), Kayla Quarterman Collins (husband Jason), Torey Graham (wife Kristina) and Bryce Graham (wife Honey) along with nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
VINCENNES, IN
city-countyobserver.com

NOTICE OF VANDERBURGH COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING

The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana, and consideration will be given to a resolution approving funding to AT&T for the extension of Broadband to areas in northwestern Vanderburgh County and a resolution amending the St. Joseph Avenue Industrial TIF EDA.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

OCU leaders break ground on new tennis center

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - There will soon be a new place to play tennis at Oakland City University. University leaders broke ground on Tuesday. Officials say the tennis center will feature six courts, and the project will cost around $750,000. The courts will be named after two donors, doctors...
OAKLAND CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy