Concord, MI

WLNS

Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
OKEMOS, MI
MLive.com

Concord senior linemen get chance to show off wide range of skills

CONCORD -- When the Concord Yellowjackets took the field for their first offensive possession of Saturday’s 8-man football game against Vandercook Lake, the man in shotgun formation ready to take the snap was wearing No. 79, not exactly a traditional number for a quarterback. That was Abraham Reiniche, who...
CONCORD, MI
Concord, MI
Michigan Football
Lake, MI
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

Napoleon volleyball player Momo Hampton wins Athlete of the Week vote

Napoleon volleyball player Momo Hampton was voted Jackson-area Athlete of the Week. Hampton took 51.3% of the vote to beat another setter, Wester’s Brynn Rogers who had 43.78% of the vote. Homer’s Paige Austin was third. Hampton had 65 assists over the course of the Spring Arbor Invitational,...
NAPOLEON, MI
WZZM 13

Muskegon native leaves impact with Michigan football program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a 4-0 start after taking care of business against Maryland on Saturday. Perhaps the best part of the game had nothing to do with any numbers on the scoreboard, but their special visitor Dametrius "Meechie" Walker from Muskegon. Walker has been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
#American Football#The Concord Yellowjackets
MLive.com

4-star CB Jamari Howard commits to Michigan State

Michigan State has dropped back-to-back games but just picked up a recruiting victory. Jamari Howard, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Westland Hialeah High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard is listed as the No. 16 cornerback...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Kickoff time set for Ohio State at Michigan State

Michigan State’s run of late afternoon kickoffs will continue. The Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) host No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) on Oct. 8 and the game will start at 4 p.m. and be broadcast by ABC, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State has yet to play...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State opens official practices with slimmed-down roster

EAST LANSING – There was a little more space for everyone in the practice gym when Michigan State held its first official preseason practice on Monday afternoon. The Spartans opened practice six weeks before its Nov. 7 season opener with only eight scholarship players on the floor. For a...
EAST LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Michigan’s unstoppable offense vs. Iowa’s unmovable defense

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s task to move the ball against Iowa’s defense on Saturday is a challenge decades in the making. Jim Harbaugh spent a portion of his press conference on Monday giving a history lesson on the schemes and coaches that have made Iowa’s defense so good over the years.
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
whtc.com

Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI

