Okemos Public Schools forfeits entire varsity football season
OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos High School football fans will be missing out this year. The Okemos High School varsity football team will be forfeiting the rest of the season. However, Junior Varsity will still play. “Right now, we have sustained many injuries, and the majority of our roster remains juniors and sophomores with varying […]
MLive.com
Concord senior linemen get chance to show off wide range of skills
CONCORD -- When the Concord Yellowjackets took the field for their first offensive possession of Saturday’s 8-man football game against Vandercook Lake, the man in shotgun formation ready to take the snap was wearing No. 79, not exactly a traditional number for a quarterback. That was Abraham Reiniche, who...
MLive.com
Portage Northern hall of fame baseball coach steps down after 22 seasons
PORTAGE, MI – When Portage Northern baseball coach Chris Andrews told his assistants he planned to step down after 22 seasons atop the program, it didn’t go over well. Most vividly, he remembers “a look of shock and horror” on the face of longtime assistant coach Adam Cardona.
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 5
It is time for the fans to tell us which performance impressed them the most and vote in the Week 5 Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week fan poll. Make sure to vote as often as you want in the poll at the bottom until 9 a.m. on Friday this week.
MLive.com
Could NIL dollars flow down to Michigan high school athletes?
FRANKENMUTH, MI – The letters were uttered more as a warning flare than as any definitive policy change.
MLive.com
Associated Press high school football state rankings through Week 5 in Michigan
The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions. The rankings are compiled by the Associated Press from votes of various press...
MLive.com
Napoleon volleyball player Momo Hampton wins Athlete of the Week vote
Napoleon volleyball player Momo Hampton was voted Jackson-area Athlete of the Week. Hampton took 51.3% of the vote to beat another setter, Wester’s Brynn Rogers who had 43.78% of the vote. Homer’s Paige Austin was third. Hampton had 65 assists over the course of the Spring Arbor Invitational,...
WZZM 13
Muskegon native leaves impact with Michigan football program
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a 4-0 start after taking care of business against Maryland on Saturday. Perhaps the best part of the game had nothing to do with any numbers on the scoreboard, but their special visitor Dametrius "Meechie" Walker from Muskegon. Walker has been...
MLive.com
Blake Corum by the numbers: Michigan star is running into record books
ANN ARBOR -- What was supposed to be a two-headed rushing attack for Michigan has, due to injury, become a one-man show. No problem. Blake Corum has done the work of two running backs. The junior was given more responsibility in recent weeks and, well, ran with it. It culminated...
MLive.com
4-star CB Jamari Howard commits to Michigan State
Michigan State has dropped back-to-back games but just picked up a recruiting victory. Jamari Howard, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Westland Hialeah High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard is listed as the No. 16 cornerback...
MLive.com
Kickoff time set for Ohio State at Michigan State
Michigan State’s run of late afternoon kickoffs will continue. The Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) host No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) on Oct. 8 and the game will start at 4 p.m. and be broadcast by ABC, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State has yet to play...
MLive.com
Michigan State opens official practices with slimmed-down roster
EAST LANSING – There was a little more space for everyone in the practice gym when Michigan State held its first official preseason practice on Monday afternoon. The Spartans opened practice six weeks before its Nov. 7 season opener with only eight scholarship players on the floor. For a...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker ‘determined and optimistic’ Michigan State can make much-needed changes
EAST LANSING – Following a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota on Saturday, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he needed to watch the film to fully evaluate what went wrong. Tucker did that over the weekend and with the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) now coming off back-to-back defeats, there’s a long list of areas he’s looking for the team to improve.
MLive.com
Michigan’s unstoppable offense vs. Iowa’s unmovable defense
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan’s task to move the ball against Iowa’s defense on Saturday is a challenge decades in the making. Jim Harbaugh spent a portion of his press conference on Monday giving a history lesson on the schemes and coaches that have made Iowa’s defense so good over the years.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
whtc.com
Finalists Chosen For Coolest Thing Made In Michigan
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – More than 8,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s Top 10 Coolest Thing Made in Michigan finalists. The final round of voting for this people’s choice award hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) starts today. In the first round...
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
Michigan State fans rain boos on Mel Tucker, players during embarrassing performance
On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State had a chance to bounce back from a tough loss against Washington, and most thought head coach Mel Tucker would have his boys ready. Those people (including myself) were VERY wrong as the Spartans came out and embarrassed themselves during a 34-7 loss to Minnesota.
WKHM
Voice Contestant and Grass Lake Native Brayden Lape Full Interview
Brayden Lape is a name you may have heard locally if you follow high school sports. He’s a quarterback for Grass Lake High School, a threat on the hard court and on the mound for the Warriors baseball team. Now you can add singer to that list as Lape made his debut on NBC’s The Voice this week.
