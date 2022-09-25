Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water.

Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael McCrory of Anderson, began to struggle and started yelling that he was tangled in something. He then went under the water, police said.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and eventually located the body of McCrory. The Madison County Coroner’s Office declared McCrory dead on scene and notified his family.

McCrory’s body was recovered at 6:56 p.m. and was discovered to be partially entangled in fishing line.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.