ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbgpk_0i9BvdHS00

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water.

Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael McCrory of Anderson, began to struggle and started yelling that he was tangled in something. He then went under the water, police said.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and eventually located the body of McCrory. The Madison County Coroner’s Office declared McCrory dead on scene and notified his family.

McCrory’s body was recovered at 6:56 p.m. and was discovered to be partially entangled in fishing line.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 9

Related
WISH-TV

Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
THORNTOWN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Lawrence woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said she was found safe. LAWRENCE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 55-year-old woman missing from Lawrence. According to the Lawrence Police Department, Barbara Sheasley was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. Police said Sheasley is a white female, 5’4″, […]
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Man’s body found in Shadyside Lake, tangled in fishing line

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a drowning reported Saturday afternoon at Shadyside Lake. A 24-year-old man reportedly disappeared while trying to swim across the lake with a companion, according to a release from Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. DNR said several witnesses reported hearing...
ANDERSON, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Lockdown at Greensburg Junior High Following "Loud Bangs"

The lockdown was lifted after a sweep of the school by local police. (Greensburg, Ind.) – Protocols were put in place this morning at Greensburg Junior High School after two loud bangs were heard. Greensburg Police received a call about the sounds around 8:30 a.m. Once on the scene,...
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road 300 S. and County Road 21 […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Visitation held for Richmond Ofc. Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — People in the Richmond and law enforcement communities have begun the funeral services for fallen Richmond Police Department K-9 Officer Seara Burton with a viewing Sunday. The viewing was held at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. The service for Burton began at 2 p.m. and lasted until […]
RICHMOND, IN
Current Publishing

Sheriff’s office seeking suspect involved in vehicle thefts

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a rash of vehicle thefts that occurred across four counties. The sheriff’s office said the thefts occurred the week of Aug. 24 in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Putnam counties with the suspect being described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect’s vehicle is a Honda Element between the years of 2003 and 2006 with a distinctive flag banner sticker across the rear window and was last known to have yellow duct tape around the driver’s side mirror, authorities said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy