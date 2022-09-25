Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
NebraskaTV
XC athletes prepare for state meet at UNK High School Invite
KEARNEY, Neb. — Less than a month before Kearney Country Club hosts the NSAA State Cross Country meet, UNK organizes its annual high school invitational for runners in all four classes to get a gauge for the course. On Monday, Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian tasted victory in the...
NebraskaTV
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Elm Creek Buffaloes
ELM CREEK, Neb. — The Harvest of Harmony Parade is only days away, and like many bands across the state, the Elm Creek marching band has been rehearsing since the beginning of the school year to give it their all this upcoming Saturday. A total of 32 students from...
NebraskaTV
UNK sweeps Fort Hays State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Outside Emersen Cyza and middle Fallon Stutheit combined for 27 kills to help sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Fort Hays State (-14, -15, -13) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (16-1, 6-1) improve to 96-9 all-time against...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Midwest Barbecue Association holds Championship Cookoff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you love barbecue, Kearney was the place to be. Midwest Barbecue Association hosted their championship cookoff from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club . Grill teams were stationed on 24th Street between First and Central Avenue. The event featured four types of meat: smoked ribs,...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: September 27, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Clean Diesel Rebate applications accepted through Dec. 15. - Returning to the Farm workshop for families in transition is December 9, 10 in York. - Celebrate National Potato Month!
NebraskaTV
TJ Davis named MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis has been tabbed as the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. The 2021 Harlon Hill runner-up rushed for 191 yards with three rushing touchdowns and threw for 134 yards and a score as the No. 25 Lopers earned its second all-time home win over Central Missouri.
NebraskaTV
Hastings Christian School working toward opening its doors next school year
HASTINGS, Neb. — A new school is expected to open in Hastings in the fall of 2023. The plan is to have the 18th St. YMCA become the Hastings Christian School, which will go from grades 7th to 12th. Many parents said they are excited to have this school...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Broncos duo earns GPAC weekly awards
HASTINGS, Neb. — After Hastings College's 32-13 win over Dakota Wesleyan, the GPAC has recognized a pair of Broncos with weekly award. Koby Brandenburg is the GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Week after recording a pair of interceptions in the Broncos victory. His first interception led to a key field goal early...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Roper
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!
NebraskaTV
Update on demo work of the Hastings 16th Street overpass
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings 16th St. overpass started its demo work back in April, and crews are still working on bringing it down completely. The city said they decided to demolish the viaduct as it had structural integrity issues. There was a pause on the demolition project for...
NebraskaTV
Shoe donation helps kids start school on the right foot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community is helping get the school year started on the right foot. Tradehome Shoes is donating 52 pairs of shoes to Lincoln Elementary in Grand Island. It was an idea one of the company leaders had when he noticed some kids come...
NebraskaTV
Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator
The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf’s communication, strategic planning,...
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska
AXTELL, Neb. — It's a topic we feel passionate about- the importance of mental health and letting people know there is help. You are not alone. The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) was established back in 2009 to increase the behavioral health workforce in the state. UNK...
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
KSNB Local4
Three Omaha teens cited for stolen car in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police report that three juveniles, a 17-year old male, 15-year old male, and 15-year old female, were cited for stealing a car early Friday morning. According to police, officers contacted the teens at the Pier Park Skate Park around 2:45 am, and noticed...
Kearney Hub
Angry Buffalo County taxpayers with pink postcards jam hearing
KEARNEY — An estimated crowd of about 100 upset property owners overflowed from the commissioners meeting room into the hallway at the Buffalo County Courthouse Monday evening. Many in the crowd carried pink postcards sent last week by Buffalo County officials to alert property owners about likely tax increases...
NebraskaTV
Suspicious doll evacuates Grand Island businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been arrested and a woman has been referred for charges after two businesses were evacuated due to a suspicious doll. Kona Oili, 44, was arrested for terroristic threats. Tomi Workman, 41, was referred for the same charges. According to Grand...
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
Kearney Hub
Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
Comments / 0