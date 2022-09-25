ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

NebraskaTV

Update on demo work of the Hastings 16th Street overpass

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings 16th St. overpass started its demo work back in April, and crews are still working on bringing it down completely. The city said they decided to demolish the viaduct as it had structural integrity issues. There was a pause on the demolition project for...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN: September 27, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Clean Diesel Rebate applications accepted through Dec. 15. - Returning to the Farm workshop for families in transition is December 9, 10 in York. - Celebrate National Potato Month!
YORK, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic outgrows current location

KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic details exciting changes coming to the veterinary landscape in Kearney and Central Nebraska early next year to Kearney Chamber of Commerce's LEAD program, including moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th Street in March 2023. If...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator

The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf’s communication, strategic planning,...
HASTINGS, NE
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
NebraskaTV

Harvest picks up but some still irrigating in Nebraska

ALBION, Neb. — The weather is picture-perfect for farmers who have begun harvest. On Tuesday, it was sunny and 78 with light winds and low humidity in Boone County as John Krohn harvested soybeans. The problem is the weather was not cooperative when farmers planted. Many had to replant...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: SCALES investigating officer-involved shooting in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Hastings Police said officers responded just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue, which is near the police station. HPD said multiple HPD officers were involved, with two firing their weapons.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Merrick County

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said they arrested the suspect in the area of 4th and J Roads and he is in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Merrick County are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a vehicle and a home.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island man sentenced for meth charge

GRAND ISLAND — A Grand Island man will spend 10 years in federal prison on a drug charge. Federal officials said Nicholas Holder, 43, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On January 6, 2021, a Butler County Deputy Sheriff responded to a car in a ditch,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Harvest of Harmony Preview: Elm Creek Buffaloes

ELM CREEK, Neb. — The Harvest of Harmony Parade is only days away, and like many bands across the state, the Elm Creek marching band has been rehearsing since the beginning of the school year to give it their all this upcoming Saturday. A total of 32 students from...
ELM CREEK, NE
NebraskaTV

XC athletes prepare for state meet at UNK High School Invite

KEARNEY, Neb. — Less than a month before Kearney Country Club hosts the NSAA State Cross Country meet, UNK organizes its annual high school invitational for runners in all four classes to get a gauge for the course. On Monday, Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian tasted victory in the...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Shoe donation helps kids start school on the right foot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community is helping get the school year started on the right foot. Tradehome Shoes is donating 52 pairs of shoes to Lincoln Elementary in Grand Island. It was an idea one of the company leaders had when he noticed some kids come...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Mental Health Awareness: Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska

AXTELL, Neb. — It's a topic we feel passionate about- the importance of mental health and letting people know there is help. You are not alone. The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) was established back in 2009 to increase the behavioral health workforce in the state. UNK...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man faces lengthy prison sentence for assault charges

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Kearney man accused of attempted murder and sexual assault charges in separate domestic assault cases is set to be sentenced. Buffalo County District Court records say Jason Jones, 42, was convicted of attempted first degree assault. That charge was lowered from attempted second degree...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Broncos duo earns GPAC weekly awards

HASTINGS, Neb. — After Hastings College's 32-13 win over Dakota Wesleyan, the GPAC has recognized a pair of Broncos with weekly award. Koby Brandenburg is the GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Week after recording a pair of interceptions in the Broncos victory. His first interception led to a key field goal early...
HASTINGS, NE

