POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- On Saturday, the Lasting Legacy Festival took place in Historic Downtown Pocatello at 11:00 a.m. honoring the Triangle Neighborhood.

The neighborhood is known for its' diversity.

Alfreda Vann grew up in the neighborhood. "My parents owned a home right here on Lander... It was a very rich neighborhood to grow up in because you had a zillion parents and everybody watch out for the children."

Vann says the neighborhood has since lost some its greatness but it was active. "There was a lot of commercial businesses. So we supported one another. I mean, there were Greeks, Italians, Hispanic, African-American...I learned so much about the world living here in this area because of the diversity of the many cultures that I was exposed to."

She says being exposed to those cultures really helped her later in life.

Vann says she has hope for the future of the town and the festival is the first of many to honor where the neighborhood has come from. "There's a lot of potential and you're pretty much centrally located in this area. You can walk. And given our our future in terms of cars and prices, I think we're going to start seeing more people walking. And this would be a great area to live in order to, if you had a really nice job to walk to."

On October 8 people can visit six homes and three churches in the heart of Pocatello. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at The NeighborWorks Pocatello Office located at 206 N Arthur, Ameritile on 441 E. Chubbuck Road and Cottonwood Junction on 141 N. Main.

All the proceeds will benefit all six NeighborWorks Pocatello targeted Neighborhood Associations.

The post Historic Triangle Neighborhood honors their legacy with a festival appeared first on Local News 8 .