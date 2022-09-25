Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: Defense could play more guys vs. Colorado, will double down on tackling drills
While most other Pac-12 teams had a game during nonconference play that could best be described as a “warm up,” Arizona has been in battles from the outset. As a result, the Wildcats haven’t had the opportunity to go deep into their roster of available players, sticking with a fairly tight rotation on both offense and defense.
5-Star SF Carter Bryant to visit Arizona Basketball for Red-Blue Game
As Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball puts focus on the recruiting class of 2024, 5-Star Small Forward Carter Bryant is set to visit for the Red-Blue Game. It wasn’t long ago that Arizona Basketball and Tommy Lloyd offered Carter Bryant was offered, and already the Wildcats are pulling out all the stops in recruiting the highly-touted 2024 five-star small forward.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to start Colorado game week
Arizona is coming off its worst performance of the season, both on the scoreboard and defensively, but next up is the kind of opponent that the Wildcats can get right against. Winless Colorado, which fell 45-17 at home to UCLA on Saturday to open Pac-12 play, is the first power-conference team in 65 years to start a season as poorly as it has.
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s home game vs. Oregon
Not too early, not too late. Arizona’s Oct. 8 home game against the Oregon Ducks will kick off at 6 p.m. PT, with the game being shown on the Pac-12 Network. It will mark the third consecutive game the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) are on the Pac-12 Network, following this past weekend’s 49-31 loss at Cal and the upcoming home game against winless Colorado. And like the matchup with the Buffaloes, it will start as the sun is going down in Tucson.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball to unveil new uniforms on Wednesday
The 2022-23 men’s basketball season begins in earnest on Friday when Arizona hosts its annual Red-Blue intrasquad scrimmage. And it appears the Wildcats will be decked out in some new threads for that game. The UA tweeted a teaser video on Monday, one featuring former greats Sean Elliott and...
Eastern Progress
5-star UA target Carter Bryant to visit for Red-Blue; new Wildcats unis coming Wednesday
Five-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant told On3.com he will visit Arizona this weekend, likely in time for the Wildcats' Red-Blue Game on Friday at McKale Center. While it's unclear if the Red-Blue Game will continue to be the major recruiting event it became under former UA coach Sean Miller -- with second-year coach Tommy Lloyd following a more selective recruiting strategy -- Bryant's expected presence is another significant sign in the Wildcats' effort to recruit him.
Former Wildcats defensive coordinator Tim Kish back on the sidelines
Former UArizona defensive coordinator heads the local chapter of a non-profit that helps award scholarships to local student athletes in need.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona Wildcats football opens as heavy favorites against Colorado
Oddsmakers expect the Arizona Wildcats to have little trouble getting by the Colorado Buffaloes this week. Arizona has opened as a 17.5 point-favorite against Colorado according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks Saturday at 6:30 p.m. MST. This is the...
KTAR.com
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion
PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Students should not stand for white supremacy
An illustration of students protesting against racism by Mary Ann Vagnerova. Jared Taylor headlined a speaking event hosted by College Republicans United at Arizona State University Sept. 2. Taylor is the founder of The New Century Foundation, which is most notably known for the American Renaissance – an online opinions journal that has continuously made arguments in support of white nationalism and white superiority. His presence on campus is appalling and should be condemned by ASU. Yet, unfortunately, it was allowed. Since ASU took no action in stopping this event, it should at the very least prompt them to take urgent action in creating a more inclusive campus.
momcollective.com
Day Trips We Love: Tucson
I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
ABC 15 News
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute people who have abortions
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute those who have abortions following a decision by a Pima County judge that banned abortions in Arizona last week. “I will not prosecute women for having abortions. No statute even suggests a woman will ever be prosecuted...
The long history of the Longhorn Grill & Saloon
The unique restaurant entrance to the Longhorn Grill is a landmark that is undeniably "Absolutely Arizona."
thisistucson.com
40 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
Major Phoenix-based company to build near busy intersection of Marana
City leaders say Marana is the third fastest-growing community in Arizona. Its location along I-10 makes Marana a popular spot for commercial and industrial development.
roadtirement.com
Mission San Xavier del Bac, the White Dove of the Desert
About 10 miles south of Tucson, Arizona you will find the “White Dove of the Desert” also known as the Mission San Xavier del Bac. This magnificent Spanish mission was completed in 1797. The first Spanish missionary, Father Eusebio Kino, arrived at the site in 1692. Throughout the years the location has been part of New Spain, Mexico, and finally a part of the U.S. after the Gadsen Purchase of 1854.
KOLD-TV
Northwest firefighters rescuing hikers near Dove Mountain
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest firefighters are working to rescue two hikers near the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain Resort. First responders say they are at the Wild Burro Trailhead, planning to rescue a husband and wife on the trail. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., crews were assessing the safest way...
Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Officials responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life. The crash happened near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, September 23. According to the Tucson Police Department, the [..]
Free rides at Peter Piper Pizza on Wednesday to celebrate new 'Tucson Twister'
Peter Piper Pizza is offering guests free rides on the new Tucson Twister and the Himalaya from 3 - 9 p.m. on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of upgrades at the 12th Avenue location.
