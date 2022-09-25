ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Waterford football rides a strong second half to race past Rocky Hill

By Gavin Keefe
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Waterford — Good things usually happened when Waterford senior Nate Hynes had the ball in his hands Saturday night.

Sometimes crazy things, too.

Hynes, a dual-threat quarterback, took off on a mad dash from his own 40 on first down during a crucial series early in the fourth quarter with the Lancers leading by two. He broke several tackles while weaving through heavy traffic and then found daylight.

But a Rocky Hill defender caught Hynes inside the 5-yard-line and forced a fumble.

Fortunately for the Lancers, junior Noah Westkott scooped up the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown and a 27-18 edge.

Waterford eventually pulled away for a 41-24 victory to improve to 2-1 overall. Hynes passed for three touchdowns – 29 yards and 69 yards to Brady Sutman and a beautifully-thrown 39 yarder to C.J. Landry – and rushed a score, finishing with 119 yards on the ground.

“It’s huge for the morale of the team,” Waterford coach Zeth Nolda said of the win. “We just have to keep it rolling now.”

This was a tight back and forth game until the fourth quarter.

Waterford trailed 18-13 after Rocky Hill (1-2) scored on its opening drive of the second half.

Then the Lancers took charge, scoring 28 straight points to pull away. Their defense rose to the occasion, making a few adjustments to shut down the Terriers for most of the second half.

Waterford carried a 13-12 lead into halftime after converting its final drive of the second quarter.

Alex Hightower’s 52-yard kickoff return handed the Lancers good field position at the Terrier 39.

The big play of the possession came on second down, as Hynes raced around the left side for 22 yards, fighting his way to the 2-yard line.

From there, Jax Higgins took a handoff and easily bolted into the end zone. Reliable kicker Yankuba Faburary’s extra point boot put the Lancers in front.

Penalties hurt the Lancers, who committed two face-mask violations on Rocky Hill’s second scoring drive. Frank Guerrera raced in from the one for a 12-7 lead with 1:46 left in the second quarter.

The Lancers also had two penalties on another Rocky Hill drive but the defense held, getting the ball back on downs after a stop on fourth and 10 from the Waterford 16.

Quarterback Joseph Motes found Jaiden Reyes-Rivera for a 32-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and 12 for Rocky Hill’s first score.

Waterford opened the scoring with an efficient game-opening drive that covered 65 yards. The Lancers moved the ball on the ground behind Hynes and Sutman.

Hynes threw a short screen pass to Sutman who found room and then the end zone for a 29-yard scoring play.

Entering the game, Hynes had a hand in six touchdowns – four passing and two running.

“His decision making is getting better,” Nolda said. “He makes plays.”

It was a terrific start to the game for the Lancers and then an even better finish.

g.keefe@theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Bloomfield mourns loss of Coach Kevin Moses

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Often times in sports there are both times of laughter and tears. The town of Bloomfield is mourning the loss of a beloved high school coach, who lost his battle with cancer Monday. Bloomfield Public Schools confirmed that Bloomfield’s prized boy’s varsity basketball coach, Kevin Moses, died Monday night. “Kevin Moses […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game

WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer

The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, CT
Waterford, CT
Sports
Waterford, CT
Education
Rocky Hill, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
Rocky Hill, CT
Sports
NewsTimes

GoFundMe page established for Bloomfield coach stricken with cancer

A GoFundMe page has been established for Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses, who recently was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. That page was created Sunday with a goal to raise $15,000. As of Monday evening, a total of $15,739 had been raised through more than 200 donations. Moses’...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WTNH

Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night. Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Windsor man gets four years in prison for fatal Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON -- A Windsor man has been sentenced to several years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in February 2021. Robert Perkins, 27, received a four-year prison term during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. Following the prison term, he will serve five years of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

Man seriously hurt in Plainville motorcycle crash

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A 40-year-old man from Ashford was seriously hurt in a crash in Plainville on Sunday night. According to sate police, the man was operating a motorcycle on Interstate 84 east in the center lane near exit 34 just before 10 p.m. when he swerved to the left.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Glastonbury, Colchester high school students mourned after fatal crash

GLASTONBURY — Two school systems are mourning the loss of high school students after a weekend crash. Glastonbury High School is remembering Gordon “Mac” Southby, 18, who was riding a motorcycle that collided with an SUV on Hebron Avenue Sunday evening. And Bacon Academy in Colchester is...
GLASTONBURY, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
344
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy