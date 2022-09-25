Waterford football rides a strong second half to race past Rocky Hill

Waterford — Good things usually happened when Waterford senior Nate Hynes had the ball in his hands Saturday night.

Sometimes crazy things, too.

Hynes, a dual-threat quarterback, took off on a mad dash from his own 40 on first down during a crucial series early in the fourth quarter with the Lancers leading by two. He broke several tackles while weaving through heavy traffic and then found daylight.

But a Rocky Hill defender caught Hynes inside the 5-yard-line and forced a fumble.

Fortunately for the Lancers, junior Noah Westkott scooped up the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown and a 27-18 edge.

Waterford eventually pulled away for a 41-24 victory to improve to 2-1 overall. Hynes passed for three touchdowns – 29 yards and 69 yards to Brady Sutman and a beautifully-thrown 39 yarder to C.J. Landry – and rushed a score, finishing with 119 yards on the ground.

“It’s huge for the morale of the team,” Waterford coach Zeth Nolda said of the win. “We just have to keep it rolling now.”

This was a tight back and forth game until the fourth quarter.

Waterford trailed 18-13 after Rocky Hill (1-2) scored on its opening drive of the second half.

Then the Lancers took charge, scoring 28 straight points to pull away. Their defense rose to the occasion, making a few adjustments to shut down the Terriers for most of the second half.

Waterford carried a 13-12 lead into halftime after converting its final drive of the second quarter.

Alex Hightower’s 52-yard kickoff return handed the Lancers good field position at the Terrier 39.

The big play of the possession came on second down, as Hynes raced around the left side for 22 yards, fighting his way to the 2-yard line.

From there, Jax Higgins took a handoff and easily bolted into the end zone. Reliable kicker Yankuba Faburary’s extra point boot put the Lancers in front.

Penalties hurt the Lancers, who committed two face-mask violations on Rocky Hill’s second scoring drive. Frank Guerrera raced in from the one for a 12-7 lead with 1:46 left in the second quarter.

The Lancers also had two penalties on another Rocky Hill drive but the defense held, getting the ball back on downs after a stop on fourth and 10 from the Waterford 16.

Quarterback Joseph Motes found Jaiden Reyes-Rivera for a 32-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and 12 for Rocky Hill’s first score.

Waterford opened the scoring with an efficient game-opening drive that covered 65 yards. The Lancers moved the ball on the ground behind Hynes and Sutman.

Hynes threw a short screen pass to Sutman who found room and then the end zone for a 29-yard scoring play.

Entering the game, Hynes had a hand in six touchdowns – four passing and two running.

“His decision making is getting better,” Nolda said. “He makes plays.”

It was a terrific start to the game for the Lancers and then an even better finish.

g.keefe@theday.com