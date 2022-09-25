ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Miracle calf born with 3 eyes hailed as the 'incarnation of God'

A unique-looking female calf was born with three eyes and four nostrils and locals believe she’s an incarnation of God, Lord Shiva. This Holstein Friesian jersey cow was born to a cow owned by Farmer Neeraj Chandel. She was born in a farm in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, a state in India.
Boomer Magazine

Adulting Checklist for Kids Leaving Home

A mom is horrified to see the state of her son’s dorm room and suite. Her son’s space is neat, but his suitemates seem to prefer clutter and filth. Parents need to have an adulting checklist for their kids, she says! See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in “Ask Amy.”
Upworthy

Elderly couple who lived in home for three decades leaves adorable note to the newlyweds moving in

A home is much more than just four walls and a roof that protects you from the elements. If those four walls could talk, they would share everything from your lowest moments to the times when you felt most loved and happy. From the big milestones to the nuances in the everyday mundane, they see and know you more than anyone else in your life and hence hold a special meaning for most people. Especially those who spent decades of their lives in one home, growing and evolving together, even as the world outside races through seasons, presidents, social trends and technological advancements.
Tracey Folly

Grieving widower leaves bedroom untouched for 50 years following wife's death

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandfather was friends with an older gentleman who lived in the same neighborhood where I grew up. The local men would stand on the corner, smoke cigars, and talk until their wives came to get them one by one. My grandmother was usually the first woman to walk to the corner and retrieve her husband for dinner.
Shelley Wenger

Dating Before Your Divorce is Final?

Going through a divorce is often the hardest thing that you will ever do. In the blink of an eye, your whole life is going to change. You may even feel like you are losing everything, including yourself!
