De Soto, MO

West Newsmagazine

Chesterfield batting 500 on approval of projects

A lighting plan for the new 30,624-square-foot Schnucks store in the Chesterfield Commons complex failed to get approval at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. The applicant had proposed festoon lighting under the existing entry canopy to create a "welcoming and lively atmosphere" for the entrance at 220 THF Boulevard. The lights would be located at various heights underneath the canopy but would only operate when the building store signage was in use.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
showmeinstitute.org

Robertson Fire District Changes Move Forward

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to block a recall vote for Robertson Fire District in northwest St. Louis County. So the recall vote of the full board will move forward, although the politics of that recall are not what this post is about. As I have written about before, this dispute is a complicated but ultimately vital issue that perfectly encapsulates what is wrong with so many of our very small tax entities in Missouri that get little attention from the public or media.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Iron door returned to Union jail with apology

UNION – The historic jail in Union helps chronicle jail breaks and law enforcement in the 1900s railroad town of Union, but now there’s also a story of redemption. Scott Kelsay, a 20-year resident of Union, was among those who felt the loss when the village learned someone had cut the heavy iron hinges, ripped an iron rod from the concrete wall and carried the door away into the night.
UNION, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Mary T. Parrish, 87, Hillsboro and De Soto

Mary T. Parrish, 87, of Hillsboro and De Soto died Sept. 24, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center. Mrs. Parrish was a hairdresser. Born June 3, 1935, in East St. Louis, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Mildred (Upton) Francis and Henry Boers. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gerald V. Parrish Sr.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Thomas Joseph Coursen Jr., 67, Herculaneum

Thomas Joseph Coursen Jr., 67, of Herculaneum died Sept. 22, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis County. Mr. Coursen and his wife previously owned Crystal Cyclery Shop in Crystal City, where they served customers with their dog, Peanut. Born July 7, 1955, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Lavern (Williams) and Thomas J. Coursen Sr.
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Beekeepers Association promotes important hobby

While many organizations have seen their membership numbers sag over the past several years, the Jefferson County Beekeepers Association continues to grow and has even expanded its operation, selling honey for the first time in its 52-year history, said Linda Els, a board member and treasurer for the group. “Lately,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

James E. McGraw, 84, Crystal City

James E. McGraw, 84, of Crystal City died Sept. 25, 2022, at his home. Mr. McGraw was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and spent more than 20 years as a supervisor at USS Steel/LaRoche Industries south of Festus. Born Jan. 18, 1938, in Crystal City, he was the son of the late Evelyn Mae (Carr) and Denzil V. McGraw Sr.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Joyce Lee Burris, 78, Festus

Joyce Lee Burris, 78, of Festus died Sept. 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mrs. Burris was a homemaker. She enjoyed softball, singing and spending time with family. Born Aug. 18, 1944, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Angela (Valendy) English. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jackie Burris, who died in 2000.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Nancy Ann Wideman, 73, De Soto

Nancy Ann Wideman, 73, of De Soto died Sept. 20, 2022, at. SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Ms. Wideman worked in banking as a branch manager. Born May 30, 1949, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Audrey (Boyer) and Robert Wiegand. She was preceded in death by her husband.
DE SOTO, MO
KMOV

Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Keith Lawrence Ruess, 58, Barnhart

Keith Lawrence Ruess, 58, of Barnhart died Sept. 21, 2022, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur. Mr. Ruess was a police officer for 27 years, working in law enforcement for the cities of Herculaneum and Pevely. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and doing activities with his friends and his dogs. Born April 21, 1964, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Rose (Rogan) and William Ruess.
BARNHART, MO

