West Newsmagazine
Chesterfield batting 500 on approval of projects
A lighting plan for the new 30,624-square-foot Schnucks store in the Chesterfield Commons complex failed to get approval at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. The applicant had proposed festoon lighting under the existing entry canopy to create a "welcoming and lively atmosphere" for the entrance at 220 THF Boulevard. The lights would be located at various heights underneath the canopy but would only operate when the building store signage was in use.
showmeinstitute.org
Robertson Fire District Changes Move Forward
A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to block a recall vote for Robertson Fire District in northwest St. Louis County. So the recall vote of the full board will move forward, although the politics of that recall are not what this post is about. As I have written about before, this dispute is a complicated but ultimately vital issue that perfectly encapsulates what is wrong with so many of our very small tax entities in Missouri that get little attention from the public or media.
kcur.org
A controversial company wants to expand mining in Missouri. The public can comment
A controversial mining company is looking to expand its operation underneath the Mark Twain National Forest. The public can comment on the petition but must limit comments to the proposed expansion. The Doe Run Company currently operates 3,800 acres of mineral mines in Reynolds and Shannon counties and wants to...
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary's High School, school leaders say they're working to stay open
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is planning to close St. Mary's High School at the end of the school year, a statement from the school said Tuesday night. In a message to the school community, leaders said they are working on a plan to keep the all-boys school open beyond this year.
News Channel Nebraska
Iron door returned to Union jail with apology
UNION – The historic jail in Union helps chronicle jail breaks and law enforcement in the 1900s railroad town of Union, but now there’s also a story of redemption. Scott Kelsay, a 20-year resident of Union, was among those who felt the loss when the village learned someone had cut the heavy iron hinges, ripped an iron rod from the concrete wall and carried the door away into the night.
KMOV
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City, school says
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s High School in South City at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, the school announced Tuesday evening. The school, which is located on S. Grand, said it was told of the decision by the...
myleaderpaper.com
Mary T. Parrish, 87, Hillsboro and De Soto
Mary T. Parrish, 87, of Hillsboro and De Soto died Sept. 24, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center. Mrs. Parrish was a hairdresser. Born June 3, 1935, in East St. Louis, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Mildred (Upton) Francis and Henry Boers. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gerald V. Parrish Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
Thomas Joseph Coursen Jr., 67, Herculaneum
Thomas Joseph Coursen Jr., 67, of Herculaneum died Sept. 22, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis County. Mr. Coursen and his wife previously owned Crystal Cyclery Shop in Crystal City, where they served customers with their dog, Peanut. Born July 7, 1955, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Lavern (Williams) and Thomas J. Coursen Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
Dennis C. Walsh, 71, of St. Louis County, formerly of Imperial
Dennis C. Walsh, 71, of St. Louis County, formerly of Imperial, died Sept. 19, 2022. Mr. Walsh was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired aircraft mechanic with Boeing. He was born July 22, 1951, in Springfield, Ill., the son of the late Verlin and Reva Walsh. He is survived...
myleaderpaper.com
Beekeepers Association promotes important hobby
While many organizations have seen their membership numbers sag over the past several years, the Jefferson County Beekeepers Association continues to grow and has even expanded its operation, selling honey for the first time in its 52-year history, said Linda Els, a board member and treasurer for the group. “Lately,...
Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications
A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2. A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work. In a decision...
myleaderpaper.com
James E. McGraw, 84, Crystal City
James E. McGraw, 84, of Crystal City died Sept. 25, 2022, at his home. Mr. McGraw was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and spent more than 20 years as a supervisor at USS Steel/LaRoche Industries south of Festus. Born Jan. 18, 1938, in Crystal City, he was the son of the late Evelyn Mae (Carr) and Denzil V. McGraw Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
Joyce Lee Burris, 78, Festus
Joyce Lee Burris, 78, of Festus died Sept. 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mrs. Burris was a homemaker. She enjoyed softball, singing and spending time with family. Born Aug. 18, 1944, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Angela (Valendy) English. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jackie Burris, who died in 2000.
myleaderpaper.com
Nancy Ann Wideman, 73, De Soto
Nancy Ann Wideman, 73, of De Soto died Sept. 20, 2022, at. SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Ms. Wideman worked in banking as a branch manager. Born May 30, 1949, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Audrey (Boyer) and Robert Wiegand. She was preceded in death by her husband.
KMOV
Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning
ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
KSDK
Jefferson County lottery player wins $50K on scratcher in Barnhart
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Jefferson County lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a “Millionaire Blowout” scratchers game earlier this month. According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at an On the Run gas station in Barnhart located at 1727 Catlin Drive. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Keith Lawrence Ruess, 58, Barnhart
Keith Lawrence Ruess, 58, of Barnhart died Sept. 21, 2022, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur. Mr. Ruess was a police officer for 27 years, working in law enforcement for the cities of Herculaneum and Pevely. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and doing activities with his friends and his dogs. Born April 21, 1964, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Rose (Rogan) and William Ruess.
KMOV
Schnucks taking over store with 2 locations in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is expanding into Franklin County. The chain has announced it is taking over Fricks Market and Stores in Union and Sullivan. The two locations’ last day as Fricks will be October 23. Both will open under the Schnucks banner on October 27. The...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
