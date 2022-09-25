ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Vol recruits were blown away by the Tennessee-Florida game

Tennessee’s big victory over the Florida Gators was an incredible experience for everyone who was in attendance (except for UF fans, I guess). But one group of people that seemed particularly impressed was the large set of Vol football recruits that watched from the stands. One prospect said he got “goosebumps” and “started shaking” while watching Tennessee run through the T. Others posted on social media about how “insane” the environment inside Neyland stadium was. Simply put, the day couldn’t have gone better for Josh Heupel’s recruiting efforts.
Tennessee Vols fan throws out hilarious idea to troll SEC rival

A Tennessee Vols fan made a hilarious suggestion on Twitter this week that would completely embarrass one of UT’s SEC East rivals. Twitter user @UTFootvol suggested that Tennessee fans “checker” Vanderbilt’s stadium when the Vols visit Nashville later this fall. Here’s the idea:. The suggestion...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
WSMV

3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
radio7media.com

Halloween Night Check Points

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route

LAFAYETTE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
Tennessee Tribune

National Museum of African American Music Opens New Exhibit to Honor Rap Legend Lil Wayne on His 40th Birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The National Museum of African American Music. (NMAAM) announces a new exhibit with Grammy award-winning rapper, songwriter, and. executive, Lil Wayne. NMAAM will host an event for local college students to view the artifacts first and engage in a celebration and lecture discussion presented by Vanderbilt professors for the artist. The exhibit includes personally donated artifacts from Lil Wayne and will honor his upcoming 40th birthday on September 27, 2022.
yr.media

My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI

Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
