ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Rewind: Arizona Cardinals settle for field goals while Rams score touchdowns

The Los Angeles Rams scored touchdowns while the Arizona Cardinals settled for field goals. The result was a 20-12 victory by the Rams on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.  The Rams built a 13-6 halftime lead before adding another touchdown in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Cardinals did a little bit of everything just to get the three field goals.  ...
NFL
Fox News

Fox News

825K+
Followers
152K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy