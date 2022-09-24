Red-zone defense shines, UCF handles Georgia Tech: 3 takeaways

ORLANDO — It sure wasn't pretty, but UCF handled business in its final non-conference contest of the season.

UCF's defense stopped Georgia Tech five times inside the red zone, and John Rhys Plumlee shook off a poor passing performance with a vital 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal a 27-10 win at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

"A win's a win, no matter what it looks like," said Plumlee, who rushed for 100 yards but finished 8 of 16 for 49 yards and an interception.

Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC) hung around as the Knights' offense struggled to get into rhythm, but the Yellow Jackets —121st nationally in scoring, and 126th in total yards per game — performed as advertised under embattled head coach Geoff Collins.

Freshman kicker Colton Boomer matched a program record with four field goals for UCF (3-1), which hosts SMU next Saturday afternoon to begin its final go-round as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

Here are three takeaways from a gritty result against a Power Five foe.

1. Special teams momentum swing

With the Knights' offense sputtering in the first half, the special teams unit provided a much-needed spark.

Jarvis Ware surged through the Tech line and blocked David Shanahan's punt. Quadric Bullard scooped it up at the Jackets' 29, and raced down the sideline to put UCF back in front, 13-7, with 35 seconds until halftime.

"It gave us a little breathing room and some momentum," head coach Gus Malzahn said. "You go in the locker room with momentum, that's a really big thing."

Bullard had a punt block return TD three weeks ago against South Carolina State.

Georgia Tech's woes on special teams continued in the kicking game. Jude Kelley missed two makeable field goal attempts, shanking a 32-yarder on the Jackets' opening drive and clipping the outside of the goal post from 38 yards right before the half.

Opposing kickers are now 4 of 8 against UCF this season.

2. Hudson, Jean-Baptiste return for Knights

Two key starters returned for UCF, one on each side of the ball.

Kobe Hudson drew the start at wide receiver after a two-game absence due to, as head coach Gus Malzahn described, "personal reasons." He was held without a catch for the second time in as many appearances for the Knights.

More significantly, senior linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste returned and started alongside Jason Johnson. Jean-Baptiste was held out of last week's road game against Florida Atlantic with a reported minor knee issue.

Jean-Baptiste registered seven solo tackles with two TFLs, and he played a major part in the day's strangest play. With Georgia Tech threatening, he sacked Jeff Sims at the UCF 10-yard line and jarred the ball free. Tre'mon Morris-Brash scooped it up, and returned it 89 yards — only to be caught and stripped by Yellow Jackets wide receiver Nate McCollum.

"I talked to (Morris-Brash) and told him, 'Next time, finish the drill,'" Jean-Baptiste joked.

The ball bounced out of the end zone for a touchback, and Georgia Tech kicked a field goal on the ensuing possession.

3. UCF red zone defensive dominance

UCF's defense has been at its most competitive — and its best — this fall when challenged with its backs against the goal line.

Against both South Carolina State and Florida Atlantic, the Knights kept their opponents out of the end zone in quick-change turnover situations — with the ball resting at the 2- and 1-yard lines, respectively.

Saturday, the Knights went a step further by blanking Georgia Tech on each of its five trips inside the red zone. Georgia Tech missed two field goals, lost a fumble and turned the ball over twice on downs.

"They answered the bell, time and time again," Malzahn said. "We put some pressure on the field goal kicker, and he missed a couple. … They did some really good things once we got into the red zone."

The Yellow Jackets' lone touchdown came via a big passing play, a 59-yard strike from Sims to Malachi Carter.

Georgia Tech outgained UCF 442-333, averaging a stout 7.0 yards per play. Sims, a Jacksonville native, went 21 of 32 for 314 yards and a passer rating of 158.4.

Coming up empty eventually caught up to the Jackets. Plumlee established a two-touchdown lead with his fourth-quarter run, and a two-point conversion toss to Kemore Gamble. Boomer iced it with his longest kick of the day, from 43 yards, with 4:17 left.