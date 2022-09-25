Struggles continue for Lady Bobcats' soccer with 7-0 setback to Zanesville

A tough season continued for the Cambridge High girls soccer squad on Saturday morning, dropping a 7-0 decision to visiting Zanesville in non-league action at McFarland Stadium.

"We just were not ready for their physicality, didn't seem like we were awake yet," Cambridge head coach Tim Fox offered. "They just caught us off guard, and they jumped out in front early which makes it tough."

"It's been a rough season so far for us and when we got behind early we got discouraged quick and I thought we stopped competing," Fox added. "We're going to try again on Monday, and see if we can get things turned around."

Zanesville used a suffocating pressure attack to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the opening five minutes of play to put the struggling Lady Bobcats squarely behind the eight ball.

Doing the damage for ZHS was junior Rylen McCuen with the early hat-trick to jumpstart the Lady Blue Devils attack, with freshman Tereiya Fowler contributing an assist.

"We are always looking to put some offensive pressure on the other team," ZHS head coach Todd Riley explained. "We like to try to retain possession of the ball, play the feet and put the ball into the back of the net. And we were able to do that today with some success."

Senior Emma Williams got loose in front of the Cambridge goal and punched the ball in at the 11:52 mark off Fowler's second assist to extend the Lady Blue Devils lead out to 4-0.

The visiting Lady Blue Devils would tack on two more scores from McCuen for a five goal performance to lead 6-0 at the halftime break.

"It's a big advantage when you can jump out to a lead like that," Riley continued. "Soccer like most sports, is a momentum game. So if you can get it and then keep it that makes the day a whole lot easier. And today we were able to get that done."

Junior Aya Stewart would close out the Zanesville scoring with the lone goal in the second half.

Cambridge sophomore goal keeper Gracen Kinnan was busy in the match, finishing with 2o saves. Junior Reyna Dalton collected four saves, and senior Reagan Baily one for Zanesville.

NEXT - Cambridge will host Philo on Monday at 6 p.m., while Zanesville will welcome Sheridan.