ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Struggles continue for Lady Bobcats' soccer with 7-0 setback to Zanesville

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdHIK_0i9Bticf00

A tough season continued for the Cambridge High girls soccer squad on Saturday morning, dropping a 7-0 decision to visiting Zanesville in non-league action at McFarland Stadium.

"We just were not ready for their physicality, didn't seem like we were awake yet," Cambridge head coach Tim Fox offered. "They just caught us off guard, and they jumped out in front early which makes it tough."

"It's been a rough season so far for us and when we got behind early we got discouraged quick and I thought we stopped competing," Fox added. "We're going to try again on Monday, and see if we can get things turned around."

Zanesville used a suffocating pressure attack to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the opening five minutes of play to put the struggling Lady Bobcats squarely behind the eight ball.

Doing the damage for ZHS was junior Rylen McCuen with the early hat-trick to jumpstart the Lady Blue Devils attack, with freshman Tereiya Fowler contributing an assist.

"We are always looking to put some offensive pressure on the other team," ZHS head coach Todd Riley explained. "We like to try to retain possession of the ball, play the feet and put the ball into the back of the net. And we were able to do that today with some success."

Senior Emma Williams got loose in front of the Cambridge goal and punched the ball in at the 11:52 mark off Fowler's second assist to extend the Lady Blue Devils lead out to 4-0.

The visiting Lady Blue Devils would tack on two more scores from McCuen for a five goal performance to lead 6-0 at the halftime break.

"It's a big advantage when you can jump out to a lead like that," Riley continued. "Soccer like most sports, is a momentum game. So if you can get it and then keep it that makes the day a whole lot easier. And today we were able to get that done."

Junior Aya Stewart would close out the Zanesville scoring with the lone goal in the second half.

Cambridge sophomore goal keeper Gracen Kinnan was busy in the match, finishing with 2o saves. Junior Reyna Dalton collected four saves, and senior Reagan Baily one for Zanesville.

NEXT - Cambridge will host Philo on Monday at 6 p.m., while Zanesville will welcome Sheridan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Celebration of life to be held for Paul Culver Jr.

SOMERSET, Ohio – A celebration of life will be held for one of the greatest coaches in Ohio high school football history. Saturday October 1 all are welcome to Holy Trinity School to remember former Sheridan coach Paul Culver Jr. The celebration of life will run from 6-10 pm. There will be food, drinks, music, and a 50-50 raffle and silent auction to support “The Legacy of the Generals Scholarship.”
SOMERSET, OH
WILX-TV

Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zanesville, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cambridge, OH
City
Philo, OH
Cambridge, OH
Sports
City
Zanesville, OH
wosu.org

Haunted history of Ohio State University

Haunted classrooms? Unexplainable noises? The specter of students who enrolled but never left campus?. With Halloween approaching, we’ll discuss the spooky, paranormal and mysterious stories that are a part of the Ohio State University campus with Tom Betti and Doreen Uhas Sauer from the Columbus Landmarks Foundation. Make a...
COLUMBUS, OH
newsymom.com

Atwood Fall Festival 2022

Atwood Fall Festival 2022 offers true Autumn joy for a variety of ages where the spirit of the season can truly be felt and experienced. Enjoying the Outdoors is brought to you in partnership with Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. Atwood Lake Fall Festival 2022!. There is “Something for Everyone” each...
MINERAL CITY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band celebrates 50 years of 'Grease'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday's halftime show was "electrifying." The Ohio State Marching University Marching Band took fans back to Rydell High to celebrate 50 years of the musical "Grease." The Best Damn Band in the Land's performance during halftime of the Wisconsin game featured songs originally heard in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Columbus Zoo announces death of Clover the bison

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison. Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday, according to the zoo. Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Lots of pie at Chesterville’s Heritage Day

This year’s Heritage Day pie auction had a lot of contestants but Stacy Waite took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the pie auction. Seen here with Athena and Tim Abraham who purchased Stacy’s first place pie. Tim was one of the judges at the event and declared the Buckeye Pie was a real winner.
CHESTERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bobcats#Girls Soccer#Lady Blue Devils
crawfordcountynow.com

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

TROY TOWNSHIP—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 PM, on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo, Ohio, was...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral

Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table. “After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County teen reported missing

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community for information to help locate a missing teen. The teen is Nickolas Gray. Gray is a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray is approximately 5’05” and 140 lbs. Gray was reported missing by his guardian on 09/23/22. The Ohio County […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy