Double championship kind of day for Penn girls golf

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
It was a double championship kind of day Saturday for the Penn girls golf team.

The Kingsmen captured a regional championship, led by individual champion Delaney Wade, in the Lake Central Regional.

Penn shot a 340 to outdistance runner-up Lake Central by nine shots to earn top team honors at the Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte. Valparaiso shot 366 to place third for the final state qualifying spot.

The regional title by the No. 14 Kingsmen was the 14th in program history and sends the team on to the State Finals next Friday and Saturday at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Junior Wade continued her stellar season with a round of 72 to earn individual medalist honors. Wade, who was the Northern Indiana Conference and sectional medalist, placed in a tie for seventh place at the State Finals in 2021 as the Kingsmen earned an 11th place team finish.

Clare Tobin shot an 83, Jill Daniels 91 and Scarlett Biever 94 for coach Katie Zielinski's championship team. Isabella Peterson shot 122 for the Kingsmen, who won their first regional crown since 2015.

New Prairie finished in seventh place with LaPorte 10th, Marian 11th and Saint Joseph 13th.

Lake Central Regional

Area Teams

Penn (340): Delaney Wade 72, Clare Tobin 83, Jill Daniels 91, Scarlett Boever 94, Isabella Peterson 122.

New Prairie (382): Jaiden Winters 88, Jenna Bauman 90, Jayden Flagg 94, Hannah Kole 116, Macaria Tierney 110.

LaPorte (399): Molly Menne 90, Kamryn Kubik 99, Lauren Miskowicz 105, Elisabeth Korell 105, Kennedy Riley 123.

Marian (401): Madison Hahn 90, May Weston 96, Lucie Tinervia 110, Celia Florkowski 105, Lucy Weston 127.

Saint Joseph (414): Marley Dunham 95, Magaux Hannewyk 112, Elle Guyton 100, Isabella Jeffrey 107, Sydney Schmeltz 112.

Area Individuals

Savannah Crussemeyer (Elkhart) 106, Rebecca Hostetler (Glenn) 126, Brianna Wolf (Glenn) 121, Ellie Lemberis (LaVille) 118, Alexandria Shoppa (MC Marquette) 116, Katherine Swain (Adams) 90.

At East Noble

Culver Girls Academy was the class of the field in Kendallville Friday.

The Eagles fired a regional top score of 302 to earn top team honors. Lynne Zhang was individual medalist with a 67 for the champions.

Warsaw was fifth, with Northridge sixth and Concord eighth in action at the Noble Hawk Golf Club.

Area Teams

WARSAW (357): Abbey Peterson 76, Olivia Robinson-Gay 84, Tessa Graney 127, Claire Reust 106, Abigail Davis 91.

NORTHRIDGE (364): Karisa Dyer 76, Alex Reschly 89, Elizabeth Irving 113, Addison Irving 106, Macey Riegsecker 93.

CONCORD (392): Madison Weaver 87, Ryleigh Robinson 102, Mia McEachern 96, Avery McDowell 114, Mahra Chris 107.

