localsyr.com
Detectives arrest Solvay homicide suspect
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse for the connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was apprehended without incident on Tuesday morning, September 27 in the...
syracuse.com
Syracuse man charged with killing man in Solvay apartment, deputies say
Solvay, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a man in a Solvay home over the weekend, deputies said. Curtis Hudgins, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning in Syracuse and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said.
Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
WHEC TV-10
Syracuse man in custody for carrying a loaded gun into airport security
Update: A man was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the security checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with a firearm. At about 4:15 a.m. Alfonso Davis, 56, of Syracuse, entered the security checkpoint and set the metal detector alarm off. Inspection revealed that he had loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a sling on his arm.
Woman, man walking in Syracuse’s Lincoln Park robbed at gunpoint; suspects leave in victim’s car
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were taking a walk through Lincoln Park just after sunset Monday when three men approached. Two of the men had handguns, Syracuse police said. The suspects demanded the 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman give them what they were carrying at the time,...
Syracuse man detained after bringing loaded gun into Frederick Douglass Airport
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
localsyr.com
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Syracuse man was detained by law enforcement early Tuesday morning after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport. According to a tweet from TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the unnamed man was caught at a TSA checkpoint with...
Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
Syracuse man charged for double murder
(WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested on first-degree murder and possession of a weapon in the second degree for the deaths of a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick confirms. 46-year-old, Jamal Weston will be in City Court Tuesday, September 27 at 9:30 a.m. […]
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police Release Timeline for Dasheem East Homicide Investigation
On June 20th, 2022, at 9:34 P.M., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lodi Street in regard to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, 20 year old Dasheem East, while on scene, it was evident that East had been shot. East was subsequently transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased soon thereafter.
localsyr.com
Teen and two others shot on Syracuse’s south side
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A teen and two adults were shot on the city’s south side on Sunday afternoon. Syracuse Police were called to South Avenue near the Spirit of Jubilee Park around 12:57 p.m. for a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, police say they found a 22 year-old man with a gun shot wound to the stomach, a 14-year-old male shot in the arm and chest, and a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs.
Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store
All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Police arrest man in alleged burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities arresting an Ithaca man after an alleged burglary. Ithaca Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Denmark stole multiple items yesterday near North Cayuga Street. Officers say he falsely identified himself as a NYSEG worker to gain access to buildings. Denmark is charged with burglary. Police say...
localsyr.com
ARRESTED: Fugitive of the Week, Gregory Johnson
UPDATE (9/26/22 8:50 p.m.) — Thanks to a tip from someone who saw our article, Gregory Johnson was arrested on Monday, September 26, Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9. Officers say they found Johnson in the area of the 100 block of Wood Ave, and after a foot chase, he is in custody.
WATCH: Unedited footage of UPD officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has now released full unedited bodycam videos from several officers who were on the scene during the events that occurred at the officer-involved shooting of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. Warning, viewer digression is advised. The following videos are body-worn camera footage of the events […]
Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81
(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
cnycentral.com
Ontech students return back to classroom following shooting threat
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Students and faculty at Ontech Charter High School in Syracuse are back in the classroom after a threat was made against the school. At least 2 dozen students say they received a threat either on social media or via text message late Sunday night. School officials...
