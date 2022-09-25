SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A teen and two adults were shot on the city’s south side on Sunday afternoon. Syracuse Police were called to South Avenue near the Spirit of Jubilee Park around 12:57 p.m. for a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, police say they found a 22 year-old man with a gun shot wound to the stomach, a 14-year-old male shot in the arm and chest, and a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO