ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
ARIZONA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

AP News Summary at 11:18 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4. HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian is nearing Cuba on a track to strike Florida as a Category 4 as early as Wednesday. One emergency management director says “this is not a drill.” Tampa and St. Petersburg are among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century. Ian is already getting stronger and is forecast to move quickly over Cuba's western tip Monday. Then it will turn northward and slow down over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, conditions ripe for brewing the strongest hurricanes. Forecasters say the storm surge could reach 10 feet. Hundreds of thousands of people could face mandatory evacuation orders.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Iran#Government Of Ukraine#Protest#Ap News#Kremlin#Ukrainian#Russians#The U N General Assembly
AFP

Opposition says 'political suicide' if Belarus joins Ukraine war

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday said President Alexander Lukashenko would commit "political suicide" if he involved Belarus's military in the war in neighbouring Ukraine. Tikhanovskaya claimed victory in Belarus's contested 2020 presidential election but now lives in exile in Lithuania after Lukashenko launched a brutal crackdown on the opposition.
POLITICS
Opelika-Auburn News

Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin paved the way Tuesday to annex part of Ukraine and escalate the war by claiming that residents of a large swath overwhelmingly supported joining with Russia in stage-managed referendums that the U.S. and its Western allies have dismissed as illegitimate. Pro-Moscow officials said...
POLITICS
Opelika-Auburn News

Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged with seditious conspiracy, one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Amid complaints by attorneys for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Protests

Comments / 0

Community Policy