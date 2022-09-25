No. 4 Montana State overcomes scary injury, wins thriller at No. 15 Eastern Washington

Read full article on original website
Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense
MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek from Gardiner to Terry
From Gardiner to Terry, that’s the journey Mike Richardson is making but not by foot or car. He’s paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River to his destination.
Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School
I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho
PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
2 men killed in Bonner County crash
BONNER CO., Idaho — Two men were killed in a head-on crash along SH-57 in Bonner County. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Idaho State Police said a Dodge Ram, driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man, was heading southbound and crossed left of center. He struck a GMC Sonoma, driven by a 34-year-old Nordman man, who was heading northbound.
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
Crews rescue person after UTV crash near West Yellowstone
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person crash their UTV 7 miles west of West Yellowstone resulting in a possible broken leg Monday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said via Facebook crews responded and helped the person to an ambulance for medical examination--the person brought themselves to the Ennis Regional Medical Center.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman
MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
Man identified in fatal crash on Huffine Lane Friday morning
An early morning crash left one man dead Friday morning at the intersection of Gooch Hill Rd and Huffine Lane.
