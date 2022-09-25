Read full article on original website
Charges pending for teen following fatal Caldwell County crash
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man died after investigators say a teen driver caused a crash on Monday. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NC DPS), the crash occurred on Monday around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Adako Road and Brown Mountain Beach Road in Caldwell County. Authorities were called to the scene of a two-car crash between a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda Civic.
'It never gets easy' | Iredell County Animal Shelter workers share the stress they feel daily but why they keep coming back
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The people who work at Iredell County Animal Services do it for their passion and love for the animals there that are trying to find their forever homes. Unfortunately, when those same workers realize some of those pets won't find a family, they go through...
Iredell County Animal Shelter workers feel the stress of overcrowded shelters
When volunteers first come to Iredell County Animal Services, the volunteer coordinator takes them into the euthanasia room. "I want them to know that it's real."
