Boone, NC

WCNC

Charges pending for teen following fatal Caldwell County crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man died after investigators say a teen driver caused a crash on Monday. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NC DPS), the crash occurred on Monday around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Adako Road and Brown Mountain Beach Road in Caldwell County. Authorities were called to the scene of a two-car crash between a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda Civic.
