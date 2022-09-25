Car drives into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday.

A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road.

Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident.

According to the store’s website, no one was hurt and the owners hope to reopen as soon as possible.

