ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Car drives into Warwick store

By Michael DeFusco
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0bvZ_0i9BrSNV00

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday.

A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road.

Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident.

According to the store’s website, no one was hurt and the owners hope to reopen as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location

It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warwick, RI
Accidents
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Crime & Safety
Warwick, RI
Sports
ABC6.com

Dislodged tire, rim from truck seriously injures girl in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after a tire came dislodged from a truck in Cranston Tuesday afternoon. According to Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist, a man was driving a pick up truck on Dyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when the left front tire and rim detached from the truck and rolled down the street striking a 13-year-old girl crossing the road at Oxford Street.
CRANSTON, RI
iheart.com

Teen Girl Survives Rogue Tire In Cranston

A freak accident and some scary times for a young girl walking home from school. A thirteen-year-old girl suffered serious injuries, including a concussion, when she was hit by a rogue tire in Cranston on Tuesday. A pickup truck reportedly lost the tire while it was being driven on Dyer...
CRANSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Birds#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC6.com

RIPTA to detour 4 routes ahead of Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope Celebration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of the the biggest WaterFire event of the year, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is detouring four routes. RIPTA said Tuesday it will detour Route 50: Douglas Avenue/Bryant University, Route 55: Admiral/Providence College, Route 56: Chalkstone Avenue, and Route 57: Smith Street to accommodate the Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope Celebration.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

South Kingstown schools closed Wednesday after threats

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – All public schools in South Kingstown will be closed Wednesday as police investigate threats of violence made on social media. According to South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan, the threats were directed at South Kingstown High School Tuesday evening. “We learned of the threats from the school administration and launched […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Man charged with DUI after crashing into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a store in Warwick over the weekend. Police said a car ran into the Wild Birds Unlimited store at the plaza on Bald Hill Road on Saturday. The driver, identified as 68-year-old...
WARWICK, RI
98online.com

Man ‘drove woman he met on a dating app into a river’

(MSN) A woman said a man she met on a dating app drove her into a river after getting annoyed with her. Police found the victim, who has not yet been identified, crying and still soaking wet near a boat launch in Providence, Rhode Island early on Sunday morning. She...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy