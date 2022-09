WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Duval,. west central Nueces, southwestern Jim Wells and northwestern Kleberg. Counties through 645 PM CDT... At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Alice Acres,...

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO