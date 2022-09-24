ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal, CA

The Flying Doctors provide free health care services to uninsured valley residents

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tZpo_0i9Br3dp00

In Thermal, The Flying Doctors and the Coachella Valley Medical volunteers hosted a free health fair clinic at the Desert Mirage High School from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Congressmember Raul Ruiz joined local medical volunteers to provide services to the community, including flu shots, COVID testing, and more health resources.

This event was open to families that are without health insurance. Free medical and dental clinics were available for attendees. They were also given free health care and education. Roughly 80 volunteers were on hand who were able to provide services to 300 people.

Congressman Ruiz said, "This is living my dream this is fulfilling my mission one day at a time, and helping to organize and motivate people to volunteer and come out here and be part of this is really my happy place."

Some locals were able to sign up for health benefits while receiving free services. Over 70 organizations and non-profits were involved the today's event aimed at helping educate the community about health care.

"There are three main hospitals in the Coachella Valley; combined, these hospitals have a total of 867
staffed/actual beds available to our residents, a ratio of approximately two beds per 1,000 people," written in a HARC report owned by Desert Healthcare District and Foundation.

"However, these hospital beds are most densely located in the western part of the Coachella Valley,
limiting access to people living in the east valley who often experience transportation struggles. The Coachella Valley also lacks physicians in several specialty areas but to a lesser degree.

Approximately 15% of adults in the Coachella Valley are uninsured". This report was created by HARC, Inc. (Health Assessment and Research for Communities) for the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation.

To learn more about Desert Healthcare District and Foundation, visit www.DHCD.org . To learn more about HARC, visit www.HARCdata.org .

The post The Flying Doctors provide free health care services to uninsured valley residents appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

PSUSD teams with Desert Care Network for ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

Palm Springs Unified School District is teaming up with Desert Care Network and members of the Palm Springs Fire for Stop the Bleed training. PSUSD officials said the training will prepare staff to respond quickly and deliver advanced first aid to people experiencing severe bleeding in an accident, natural disaster, or multiple-casualty event. The training The post PSUSD teams with Desert Care Network for ‘Stop the Bleed’ training  appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County receives $29.5M to tackle homelessness, Coachella to add housing

Riverside County is taking steps to tackle homelessness and to help those struggling with mental illness. The county received $29.5 million for the construction of nearly 150 apartments reserved formentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it across Coachella, Riverside, and Wildomar. In Coachella, a more than 50,000 square foot space off Avenue The post Riverside County receives $29.5M to tackle homelessness, Coachella to add housing appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Job seekers and employers come together to increase employment in the Coachella Valley

At the Valleywide Employment Expo, some locals share with News Channel 3 that they have been looking for a job all year. "Employment is a gamble" says a Michelle Carranza, a job seeker. Today, some attendees had the chance to interview face to face with employers like Desert Arc, Rits Carlton of Rancho Mirage, CVUSD, The post Job seekers and employers come together to increase employment in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Plans are underway to implement Narcan training in local school districts

School districts in Coachella Valley are in the process of incorporating Narcan (naloxone) on local school campuses. Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, is a fast-acting drug that can reverse the effects of opioids like fentanyl and heroin and help restore a person’s normal breathing, according to the CDC. Palm Springs Unified School District The post Plans are underway to implement Narcan training in local school districts appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thermal, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley-wide Employment EXPO takes place today

The 27th Annual Valley-Wide Employment EXPO takes place in person at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The expo is free. You're encouraged to register ahead of time. You will still be able to register at the door. Register for the Valleywide Employment Expo here Over 80 employers are The post Valley-wide Employment EXPO takes place today appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A local cosmetology school is in negotiation with DSUSD to add a new program

Elite's Cosmetology and Barber program could be added to the Desert Sands Unified School District. "We completed a very successful year with the Palm Springs Unified, and now we are negotiating with DSUSD to start our program," says the co-owner, Maurice Divirgilio. The partnership will host DSUSD students at the Elite Cosmetology School in Palm Desert The post A local cosmetology school is in negotiation with DSUSD to add a new program appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

27th Valleywide Employment Expo returns in-person for the first time in two years

Unemployment is back down to pre-pandemic levels in the Coachella Valley, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, plenty of employers are still looking to hire and organizers of the 27th Valleywide Employment Expo are aiming to address gaps in the labor force. More that 80 employers will The post 27th Valleywide Employment Expo returns in-person for the first time in two years appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#Health Care Services#Free Health Care#General Health#Flying Doctors
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCal Planned Parenthood hosts ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally to guarantee abortion rights in state constitution

Proposition 1 will be on your ballot this year. It will decide whether or not to put the right to an abortion and contraception into the state constitution. And it's not just a ballot question, it's also a campaign issue for local candidates.  Pro-choice advocates held a rally in Palm Desert to support Prop 1's passage. Supporters included The post SoCal Planned Parenthood hosts ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally to guarantee abortion rights in state constitution appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

“Student don’t have advocates” Indio Special Ed teacher wins September One Class At A Time

This month’s One Class At A Time winner teaches special education at Indio High School and has been working at that campus all five years of her tenure as an educator. Victoria Shatavy, Indio High School teacher and Walter Clark, Walter Clark Legal Group “My own children are in special education and I realized that The post “Student don’t have advocates” Indio Special Ed teacher wins September One Class At A Time appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
z1077fm.com

Barricades Go Up at Covington Park

A number of bright orange barricades have been placed at the overflow parking at Covington Park in Morongo Valley, if you’re wondering what’s keeping you from parking under the shade of the Tamerisk trees there. Keeping to their promise from last week’s board meeting, Morongo Valley Community Service...
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians

Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police Department awarded grant to battle alcohol-related crime

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has awarded the Palm Springs Police Department a $55,405 grant to combat alcohol-related crime. The grants strengthen local law enforcement efforts by combining the efforts of local police officers and ABC agents. ABC agents have expertise in alcoholic beverage laws and can help communities reduce alcohol-related problems. The post Palm Springs Police Department awarded grant to battle alcohol-related crime appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

By SOPHIE AUSTIN SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school The post Governor Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley cities join FIND Food Bank for Hunger Action Day

Friday is Hunger Action Day and FIND Food Bank is joining other Coachella Valley cities to help stop hunger. FIND Food Bank distributes over 20 million pounds of food annually to people across the Coachella Valley. Statistics from the food bank reveal that 99% of people that receive assistance from the food bank have an The post Coachella Valley cities join FIND Food Bank for Hunger Action Day appeared first on KESQ.
CHARITIES
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs City Council to discuss short-term vacation rental recommendations Thursday

The Palm Springs City Council will review and discuss recommendations from a work group on Thursday regarding short term vacation rental policy. On March 29, 2022, the City Council held a Special Study Session to discuss the state of vacation rentals in the City. A comprehensive report was presented to Council outlining various data metrics The post Palm Springs City Council to discuss short-term vacation rental recommendations Thursday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy