The Flying Doctors provide free health care services to uninsured valley residents

In Thermal, The Flying Doctors and the Coachella Valley Medical volunteers hosted a free health fair clinic at the Desert Mirage High School from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Congressmember Raul Ruiz joined local medical volunteers to provide services to the community, including flu shots, COVID testing, and more health resources.

This event was open to families that are without health insurance. Free medical and dental clinics were available for attendees. They were also given free health care and education. Roughly 80 volunteers were on hand who were able to provide services to 300 people.

Congressman Ruiz said, "This is living my dream this is fulfilling my mission one day at a time, and helping to organize and motivate people to volunteer and come out here and be part of this is really my happy place."

Some locals were able to sign up for health benefits while receiving free services. Over 70 organizations and non-profits were involved the today's event aimed at helping educate the community about health care.

"There are three main hospitals in the Coachella Valley; combined, these hospitals have a total of 867

staffed/actual beds available to our residents, a ratio of approximately two beds per 1,000 people," written in a HARC report owned by Desert Healthcare District and Foundation.

"However, these hospital beds are most densely located in the western part of the Coachella Valley,

limiting access to people living in the east valley who often experience transportation struggles. The Coachella Valley also lacks physicians in several specialty areas but to a lesser degree.

Approximately 15% of adults in the Coachella Valley are uninsured". This report was created by HARC, Inc. (Health Assessment and Research for Communities) for the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation.

To learn more about Desert Healthcare District and Foundation, visit www.DHCD.org . To learn more about HARC, visit www.HARCdata.org .

