NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News
Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
Tyler Reddick wins in Texas as major feud brews between NASCAR playoffs contenders
Tyler Reddick bowed out of the NASCAR playoffs last week but still managed to pick up a victory in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night. Reddick was among one of the last racers driving in the more than five-hour affair. The race was delayed...
NASCAR Driver Announces Decision Following His Terrifying Crash
Over the weekend, the NASCAR world watched a scary accident unfold during a race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Despite...
NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
Look: Veteran NASCAR Drivers Are Furious Monday
It's safe to say that many of NASCAR's veteran drivers aren't happy following Sunday night's race in Texas. Following Sunday night's Cup Series race, several prominent NASCAR drivers took to social media to complain about the sport's decisions. There were a couple of notable crashes on Sunday night and drivers...
Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident
Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan
Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News
On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race
NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
NASCAR: Key detail surrounds Kyle Busch Indy 500 bid
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has approval to run in the Indy 500 if he can put a deal together, but only with a Chevrolet team. After winning his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2019, Kyle Busch was officially given the green light to pursue an Indy 500 bid from Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota.
Tyler Reddick Wins at Texas Motor Speedway One Week After Being Eliminated from Playoffs
Another race, another spoiler. Tyler Reddick was eliminated just one week ago and now he’s taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway. It was an ugly race. This one took about a fourth of Sunday to get through with. 500 miles is no joke, folks! NASCAR in the hot heat of Texas gets messy.
Denny Hamlin Adds William Byron to ‘The List’ of NASCAR Drivers That Are ‘Gonna Get It’
This was a very messy NASCAR afternoon and night at Texas Motor Speedway. And Denny… The post Denny Hamlin Adds William Byron to ‘The List’ of NASCAR Drivers That Are ‘Gonna Get It’ appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR’s big driver movement has finally arrived in 2022
NASCAR's driver movement has finally arrived as drivers become more transparent in 2022. Let's dive into this development and why it's great for the sport.
Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings
The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Cody Ware's Decision
This past weekend, Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall. After he was assisted out of the No. 51 Ford, he was transported to the infield care center. On Tuesday afternoon, Ware provided an update on his status. Believe it or not, he plans on getting behind the wheel for this upcoming Sunday's race.
NASCAR: Team Penske Withdraws Ryan Blaney Appeal, Suspensions to Begin at Talladega
Well, it looks like the Team Penske appeal of Ryan Blaney’s loose wheel penalties was just a strategic play for Texas Motor Speedway. The appeal has been withdrawn now and the No. 12 team will have to face their suspensions from NASCAR now. The right rear tire changer, jackman, and crew chief will all be suspended for four races. That begins at Talladega and ends at Homestead-Miami.
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing
Jimmie Johnson won the NASCAR Cup Series championship seven times and made his way to Victory Lane 83 times during his illustrious career. On Monday, he revealed he was retiring from racing full-time. He told the Associated Press he believes his future will have about 10 bucket-list events left but had no idea when that time would come. Johnson, 47, added he is choosing so spend more time with his family.
Speedway Parking Lots Used to Store Unfinished Ford Trucks
What do you do with a high-profile motor speedway designed to hold tens of thousands of spectators during the times of the year when a racing circuit isn’t coming through town? Some stadiums and arenas are known for the versatility: it’s relatively easy to use the same facility for soccer and football (and, sometimes, lacrosse), or basketball and ice hockey. There isn’t much you can do at a racetrack besides race cars, however.
