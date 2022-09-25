Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell gives big boost to electoral bill in response to January 6 attack
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he would support legislation that would make it harder to overturn a certified presidential election, an endorsement that will bolster its chances for passage in his chamber and puts him at sharp odds with former President Donald Trump, who has called on GOP senators to sink the plan.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Hurricane Ian roars into Florida
🌀 Hurricane Ian is poised to strike Florida’s Gulf Coast with winds that could initially measure 140 mph as it makes landfall across a broad swath of the state this afternoon with severe conditions lasting into Thursday, followed by tropical storm conditions on Friday, according to forecasts of the Category 4 monster approaching slowly this…
McConnell backs post-Jan. 6 revisions to elections law
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says he will “proudly support” legislation to overhaul rules for certifying presidential elections, bolstering a bipartisan effort to revise a 19th century law and avoid another Jan. 6 insurrection. The legislation would clarify and add to parts of the 1887 Electoral Count Act, which, along with the Constitution, governs how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential winners. The changes in the certification process are in response to unsuccessful efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to exploit loopholes in the law to overturn his 2020 defeat. McConnell spoke just before the Senate Rules Committee voted 14-1 to approve the bill and send it to the Senate floor.
Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has abandoned his push to speed up the permitting process for energy projects. His decision eases the Senate’s path toward passing a stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government running when the fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide more aid to Ukraine. A procedural vote advancing the effort cleared easily, 72-23, after Democrats announced that Manchin’s proposal would be stripped from the final legislation. While lawmakers are waiting once again until the final moments of the fiscal year to keep the government running, they are confident they will do so.
New lawsuit attempts to block Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
In one of the first significant legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, a public interest lawyer filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that the policy is an abuse of executive power. Plaintiff Frank Garrison claims that because of the forthcoming student loan forgiveness, he will be...
Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once gain that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Monday rejected the law approved by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in April 2021 that makes it a crime to trespass on a property to place a camera to record or transmit images. The law made the first offense punishable by up to two years in prison and subsequent offenses a felony. The case is one of many so-called ag-gag laws that have surfaced in the U.S. in recent years that pit the right of farmers to protect their property from trespassers against animal welfare advocates.
Arkansas senator suspended over filing frivolous complaint
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator has been suspended after an ethics panel ruled that he had filed a frivolous complaint against a fellow lawmaker. The majority GOP Senate on Tuesday voted 26-4 to suspend Republican Sen. Alan Clark after upholding its ethics committee’s finding that Clark violated Senate ethics rules. The panel said Clark filed an ethics complaint against a Democratic lawmaker over per diem payments as retaliation after Clark was stripped of his leadership posts because of ethics violations. Clark.
Supreme Court justices finally get together behind closed doors with a long to-do list
After a three-month respite from last term’s divisive decisions, Supreme Court justices will return to Washington on Wednesday for the first closed-door conference of the new term. The justices have a lot to discuss, from new cases to consider, to how to re-open the court amid Covid-19 and what,...
Student who sued military over HIV policy settles case
BOSTON (AP) — A student at a military college who sued top Pentagon officials after he was deemed unfit for service because he tested positive for HIV has settled his lawsuit and plans to pursue his dream of becoming an Army officer. Eddie Diaz, a student at Norwich University in Vermont, said Tuesday he just wants an opportunity to serve his country. Diaz said in the lawsuit filed in Vermont in May that after he tested positive he was dropped from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and the Vermont Army National Guard despite being healthy and asymptomatic. Messages seeking comment were left with the Pentagon and the Vermont National Guard.
Wisconsin’s Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is leaning into controversy as he runs for his third term. The Republican has called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security. He’s also trafficked in conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and dabbled in pseudoscience around the coronavirus. Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes has gone in a safer direction, cultivating an image as a nonthreatening defender of the middle class. Of the races that could decide control of the Senate next year, it’s the only one with an incumbent Republican seeking reelection in a state carried by President Joe Biden.
