We are tracking record high temperatures on the way for Tuesday, followed by a big cool down. Shorts and t-shirts for Tuesday! It’s going to feel more like late July than late September. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Our record for Tuesday is 87° set back in 1967. The forecast high is 89°. In addition to the summery temperatures, expect mostly blue skies and sunshine. There is still the possibility that our Air Quality Index could reach the “moderate” range, as active fires continue around the region.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO