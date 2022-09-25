Read full article on original website
KXLY
Record heat today with a much cooler Thursday- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Tuesday’s forecast. We are going to see record highs on Tuesday, as temperatures will approach 90 degrees. We have moderate air quality with showers coming in on Thursday before a great weekend of weather. Record will be broken today under a...
KXLY
Sunny & hot with record highs expected today – Mark
Happy Tuesday! We’ll see record highs today with moderate air quality. Thursday there will be some showers, and we’re looking at a great weekend. A mild morning, but grab those sunglasses and get ready for a warm afternoon. We’re expecting a high of 88 degrees at around dinner time.
FOX 28 Spokane
Shorts, Tee-shirts and flipflop weather!
Is it August, or September? Daytime highs look to peak Tuesday afternoon rias daytime highs head about 15 to 20° above average into the mid to upper 80s and 90s! A storm system will move in mid-week, binging a round of breezy conditions, scattered rain showers and much cooler temperatures to wrap up the week.
KXLY
Summer temperatures are back – Mark
We’ll have some sun to start the week off with record high temperatures on Tuesday. It’ll cool down mid-week, and there will be some possible showers. It’ll be sunny and warm with light winds today! If you’re headed outside today, you can enjoy the return of summer temperatures.
KXLY
After record highs Tuesday, a BIG drop in temperatures in the forecast – Kris
After record-breaking heat Tuesday, we are tracking a cold front that will drop our temperatures and bring needed rain to the region. Wednesday will be warm, but not as warm as it was on Tuesday! Expect a high of 80° with sunshine to start the day. The clouds will increase through the afternoon. The chance of rain will hold off until late Wednesday evening.
spokanepublicradio.org
Summer will linger for another day or two in the Inland Northwest
Weather forecasters are calling for record high temperatures in some parts of the Inland Northwest. Spokane, for example, could see highs reaching 90 degrees on Tuesday. The record is 87. Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Omak and Lewiston could all approach record highs in the mid to upper 80s. Smoky, hazy skies remain in parts of central Washington where wildfires continue to smolder.
KXLY
Sunny and hot for today and Tuesday – Mark
Today’s Weather Forecast for Spokane & Coeur d’Alene. We have a beautiful few days on the way. Today and Tuesday will be very sunny and warm with some light winds. We have the potential to break a record high on Tuesday. We’ll see some cooling mid-week with possible showers Wednesday and Thursday.
KXLY
Record highs in the forecast for Tuesday – Kris
We are tracking record high temperatures on the way for Tuesday, followed by a big cool down. Shorts and t-shirts for Tuesday! It’s going to feel more like late July than late September. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Our record for Tuesday is 87° set back in 1967. The forecast high is 89°. In addition to the summery temperatures, expect mostly blue skies and sunshine. There is still the possibility that our Air Quality Index could reach the “moderate” range, as active fires continue around the region.
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Spokane, Washington
Home to beautiful bucolic scenery, the majestic Mount Rainer, and the birthplace of Starbucks, Washington State is well worth a visit on your next vacation. Be sure to make a stop in the eastern city of Spokane, the cultural capital of the Inland Pacific. With its rich history, thriving arts & culture, and natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Spokane, WA.
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and...
KREM
Gas prices soar 24.5 cents a gallon in Spokane following weeks of steady decline
SPOKANE, Wash. — After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices in Spokane went up nearly 25 cents in one week. Spokane's average gas prices have risen 24.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.53 per gallon as of Monday. While gas prices have declined in some...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Home grown produce is just around the corner
Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane drafts dog park guidelines
SPOKANE, Wash - The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation has drafted new dog park guidelines to help determine location, design, development and operation of future dog parks throughout the city. In a survey sent out by the City of Spokane, it was determined that about two-thirds of people prefer...
Crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon. The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
Beck's Harvest House hosts 35th Fall Harvest Festival
SPOKANE, Wash. — With fall finally here, that means Beck's Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back for its 35th year!. This year the fall festival is pulling out all the stops to make this year safe and fun. Expect to see and experience local food truck vendors, apple picking, the famous pumpkin donuts, a giant corn maze, live music and more.
Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
