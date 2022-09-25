ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Man steals 'stolen' scooter, dumps it in ditch for police to find

9:44 p.m. — 600 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police were dispatched to a local gas station after reports that an unknown man had stolen an employee's scooter. The employee told the reporting officer that he had been outside changing the trash cans at the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Altamonte Springs hit-and-run, according to police

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?

SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

2 injured after Orange County crash, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash in Orlando Tuesday evening left two people injured after they were trapped in a car, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the crash happened near the intersection of University Boulevard and Orange Lake Drive. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man injured in fire at Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire in a home sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders got the call just before 8 a.m. to the home in the 1200 block of Balsam Willow Trail, just east of Curry Ford Road in the Waterford Lakes area.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Palm Coast Man Arrested for Drawing Gun During Traffic Stop

PALM COAST – An ordinary traffic stop on Thursday evening quickly turned scary when the suspect apparently pulled out and pointed a gun at the Flagler Sheriff’s deputy who’d stopped him. 42 year-old Jason Keel is in jail for three felony charges and one misdemeanor related to the incident. No shots were fired and thankfully no one was injured.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County Asks Residents East of I-95 to Prepare to Evacuate

September 27, 2022 – Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. “While we don’t want people to panic, Hurricane...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

