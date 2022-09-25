Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing motorcyclist in road rage shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Miami man is accused of killing another man during a road rage incident in Daytona Beach on Saturday evening. Suspect Ricardo Gibbs, 35, is charged with murder after the victim died at the hospital. Police said Gibbs was in a vehicle in the 900...
Man shot and killed during Florida road rage incident
A man was shot and killed during an alleged road rage incident in Florida on Sunday.
1 person seriously injured in possible ‘road rage’ shooting, Daytona Police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Daytona Beach police said they received an aggravated battery call in the 900 block of Vine Street at around 7 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. DBPD said...
Man steals 'stolen' scooter, dumps it in ditch for police to find
9:44 p.m. — 600 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police were dispatched to a local gas station after reports that an unknown man had stolen an employee's scooter. The employee told the reporting officer that he had been outside changing the trash cans at the...
1 dead in Altamonte Springs hit-and-run, according to police
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.
2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?
SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
1 dead in shooting after ‘possible dispute’, according to Orlando police
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after a possible dispute between two individuals who knew each other, according to Orlando police. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive and the victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. [TRENDING:...
Homicide investigation underway in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a homicide. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive. At the scene, deputies found a woman in her 20s inside a home. The death has been ruled a homicide. All parties remained on scene. The...
Orange County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing teen
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the area of Lake Pickett Road on Tuesday morning between 4 - 9:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
2 injured after Orange County crash, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash in Orlando Tuesday evening left two people injured after they were trapped in a car, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the crash happened near the intersection of University Boulevard and Orange Lake Drive. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected...
Man injured in fire at Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire in a home sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders got the call just before 8 a.m. to the home in the 1200 block of Balsam Willow Trail, just east of Curry Ford Road in the Waterford Lakes area.
Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies, according to SCFD
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County firefighter who was hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash has died, according to a statement from the Seminole County Fire Department. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Conor Fernandez, 25, was sent to the hospital following the crash on...
Palm Coast Man Arrested for Drawing Gun During Traffic Stop
PALM COAST – An ordinary traffic stop on Thursday evening quickly turned scary when the suspect apparently pulled out and pointed a gun at the Flagler Sheriff’s deputy who’d stopped him. 42 year-old Jason Keel is in jail for three felony charges and one misdemeanor related to the incident. No shots were fired and thankfully no one was injured.
Sheriff Preparing to Mobilize Over 200 Deputies and Air Boat, Courts Ramping Down Ahead of Ian
For a Hurricane Ian overview as of Tuesday, go here. Courts are ramping down, law enforcement is ramping up in Flagler County in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact, now projected to be more serious than projected even as late as Monday evening. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is preparing...
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
Flagler County residents who live east of I-95 should prepare to evacuate, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials on Tuesday told residents who live east of Interstate 95, or in mobile homes or low-lying flood-prone areas, to prepare to evacuate as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. All residents in the county are being urged to complete their hurricane...
2nd student dies after lightning strike on Lake Fairview, Orlando rowing club says
ORLANDO, Fla. – A young rower who was hospitalized and placed on life support after a deadly lightning strike on Lake Fairview earlier this month has died, according to a statement late Saturday from North Orlando Rowing. The severe weather event Sept. 15 occurred as five students from various...
Residents hunker down, business owners prepare in Volusia and Flagler counties
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency operations centers are up and operating in Flagler and Volusia counties in preparation for any hurricane impact on the East Coast. People are preparing but not panicking. “We just moved into a new place, so we don't know how it is,” Joe Brodeen said...
Orange County Fire Rescue encourages mobile home residents to consider relocating to shelters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue said it went door-to-door Tuesday, passing out informational flyers and encouraging residents in mobile home communities to consider going to a local shelter or staying with family or friends ahead of Hurricane Ian. “We just want to make sure that everyone,...
Flagler County Asks Residents East of I-95 to Prepare to Evacuate
September 27, 2022 – Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. “While we don’t want people to panic, Hurricane...
