ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Henderson's 5 TD passes help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson completed 30 of 43 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns — three to Thyrick Pitts — to help Delaware beat Hampton 35-3 Saturday night.

Henderson connected with Pitts on touchdowns of 15 and 8 yards to give Delaware (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Jourdan Townsend scored on a 36-yard reception early in the third quarter and Pitts added a 7-yard TD grab with 1:46 left in the third to give the Blue Hens, ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll, a 28-0 lead.

Axel Perez kicked a 20-yard field goal to get Hampton (3-1, 0-1) on the board with 12 minutes to play before Henderson connected with Marcus Yarns on a 7-yard TD that capped the scoring with 7:54 to play.

Hampton went 0 for 12 on third-down conversions and finished with just 156 total yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Delaware State
Delaware State
Delaware Football
City
Newark, DE
Hampton, VA
College Sports
City
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
Football
Local
Delaware College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Newark, DE
Sports
Newark, DE
College Sports
Newark, DE
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
The Associated Press

Wilmington man dies after getting pinned under pickup truck

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man was killed when he was pinned beneath a truck, police in Delaware said. Officers were called to Beehler Court in the Wilmington area on Sunday for a report of a person hit by a vehicle, New Castle County Police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man pinned beneath a Ford F-350 pickup truck, police said. Officers and paramedics tried to resuscitate the man, but their efforts were unsuccessful and police said he was pronounced dead on the scene. The initial investigation revealed that the man got out of the truck while it was still in gear and he was hit by the truck, then pinned beneath it, police said. His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.
WILMINGTON, DE
multihousingnews.com

Virginia Asset Sells for $32M

Berkadia arranged the transaction and secured acquisition financing under the form of a five-year bridge loan. The Linden Property Group and Navy Squared Partners have acquired The Village at Stoneybrook, a 256-unit multifamily community in Newport News, Va. Berkadia Norfolk represented the seller, Stoneybrook & Associated LLC, in the $32...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Fcs#Ap
13newsnow.com

Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity

NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC12

Police: Boy, 4, fatally shot at Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. Police say the Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk.
SUFFOLK, VA
flathatnews.com

214 faculty members sign Open Letter to President Rowe concerning distance between administration and faculty

Monday, Sept. 26, 214 faculty members of the College of William and Mary signed and presented an Open Letter to College President Katherine Rowe regarding concerns over a growing alienation of faculty in administrative decision making and governance. The letter contains signatures from faculty across over 40 different departments and includes representation from the College of Arts and Sciences, the Raymond A. Mason School of Business, the William and Mary School of Education and the William and Mary Law School.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Two shot Monday in Wilmington

A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Police said officers are still investigating the shooting which occurred in the 1,000-block of D Street at about 4:35 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital in stable condition. Then, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy