ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

His greatest victory! John Cena sets incredible world record

John Cena has a choke hold on one of the world's greatest records. The wrestler-turned-actor has broken the record for most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted with 650, Guinness World Record recently announced. No one else is even remotely close to John's heartwarming record. In a tweet, Guinness said the "Peacemaker"...
WWE
Tinybeans

John Cena Sets Guinness Record for Most Make-A-Wish Requests Granted

John Cena has been making dreams come true in the wrestling ring for years, but it’s his work out of the ring that is the most impressive. The Guinness Book of World Records recognized the actor and WWE superstar for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, coming in at a whopping 650. In a press release, the wrestler and actor started his career in 1999 and quickly became known as one of the most successful wrestlers ever, winning the WWE Championship a record 13 times. Cena has been with the foundation since 2002, when he granted his first wish.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
John Cena
Person
Snoop Dogg
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Guinness World Records#Combat#Charity#Cnn
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns has advice for WWE stars unhappy with celebrity matches

WWE becoming a juggernaut in the wrestling business was partially done with the help of celebrities as the main event of the first WrestleMania featuring Mr. T and other celebrities used up and down the card. WWE signed Logan Paul earlier this year and is giving him a shot to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On How To Watch WOW - Women Of Wrestling

WOW – Women of Wrestling is back in a big way, returning to television this past September 17 with executive producer and color commentator AJ Mendez leading the way. As it does in wrestling, the show always continues, with Siren the Voodoo Doll & Chainsaw vs. The Bully Busters, Penelope Pink vs. Vivan Rivera, Gigi Funna vs. Commander Sahara Spars now confirmed for the next episode. And for those uncertain about how to watch WOW, PWInsider has exclusively released a list of the times and channels for the 50 cities airing the show for fans. However, it should be noted that Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman checked the time for Chicago's airing of WOW and while it does air on WCIU, it was listed at 6 p.m. CST and not Noon as the report notes. So, make sure to double-check your local listings.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy