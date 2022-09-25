Read full article on original website
You Won’t Believe How Long It’s Been Since Massachusetts’ John Cena Won a Wrestling Match
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. John Cena recently made the Guinness Book of World Records for his heroic contributions to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. As the West Newbury, Massachusetts, native is famous...
His greatest victory! John Cena sets incredible world record
John Cena has a choke hold on one of the world's greatest records. The wrestler-turned-actor has broken the record for most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted with 650, Guinness World Record recently announced. No one else is even remotely close to John's heartwarming record. In a tweet, Guinness said the "Peacemaker"...
MJF Sees An Acting Career For Himself & Weighs In On Batista, John Cena & Rock’s Acting Skills
MJF sees a career beyond wrestling for himself in acting, and recently shared his thoughts on other wrestlers who made the jump to the big screen. During a conversation with KFC Radio, the AEW star talked about his career aspirations and weighed in on what he has that Batista, John Cena & The Rock also have. You can check out some highlights below:
John Cena Sets Guinness Record for Most Make-A-Wish Requests Granted
John Cena has been making dreams come true in the wrestling ring for years, but it’s his work out of the ring that is the most impressive. The Guinness Book of World Records recognized the actor and WWE superstar for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, coming in at a whopping 650. In a press release, the wrestler and actor started his career in 1999 and quickly became known as one of the most successful wrestlers ever, winning the WWE Championship a record 13 times. Cena has been with the foundation since 2002, when he granted his first wish.
‘TODAY Show’: Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Goodbye’ Post Has Fans Weighing in
For weeks, TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have reportedly been locked in a behind-the-scenes feud that, on occasion, seems to spill onscreen. A new “goodbye” post on the former’s Instagram now has fans weighing in with their thoughts regarding the end of summer, as well as on the rumors that Guthrie is leaving the show due to the ongoing feud.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings
Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sends Home First Couple of Season 31 During Premiere: See Who Got Eliminated
This article contains spoilers for the season 31 premiere episode of Dancing With the Stars. Dancing With the Stars is back! The premiere began with a fun-filled opening number and ended with the first elimination of the season. The pairings with the lowest scores were Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki and Jason Lewis and Peta […]
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Password fans go wild after host Keke Palmer suffers ‘major blunder’ that has them ‘spitting out their drink’
PASSWORD fans have been going wild after host Keke Palmer suffered a major blunder during Tuesday’s new episode. The accident has viewers reminiscing about similar mishaps from the original version of the game show. Toward the end of the latest episode of NBC’s Password, celebrity guest contestant Chelsea Handler...
Jeopardy Fans Brought Out The Pitchforks After Ken Jennings Allows Contestant To Correct Himself
Ken Jennings caused some uproar in the Jeopardy! fandom after some arguably inconsistent enforcement of the rules.
Valerie Bertinelli Recalls 'Sobbing' Over Son Wolfgang's Wembley Stadium Performance (Exclusive)
Valerie Bertinelli is one proud mama! ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips at the Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter celebration event, where the Hot in Cleveland actress gushed over watching her son, Wolfgang Van Halen follow in his late father's musical footsteps. "I was...
Roman Reigns has advice for WWE stars unhappy with celebrity matches
WWE becoming a juggernaut in the wrestling business was partially done with the help of celebrities as the main event of the first WrestleMania featuring Mr. T and other celebrities used up and down the card. WWE signed Logan Paul earlier this year and is giving him a shot to...
Update On How To Watch WOW - Women Of Wrestling
WOW – Women of Wrestling is back in a big way, returning to television this past September 17 with executive producer and color commentator AJ Mendez leading the way. As it does in wrestling, the show always continues, with Siren the Voodoo Doll & Chainsaw vs. The Bully Busters, Penelope Pink vs. Vivan Rivera, Gigi Funna vs. Commander Sahara Spars now confirmed for the next episode. And for those uncertain about how to watch WOW, PWInsider has exclusively released a list of the times and channels for the 50 cities airing the show for fans. However, it should be noted that Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman checked the time for Chicago's airing of WOW and while it does air on WCIU, it was listed at 6 p.m. CST and not Noon as the report notes. So, make sure to double-check your local listings.
