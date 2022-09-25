ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Oviedo cruises through 7, Pirates top Cubs 6-0 to end skid

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TH9I_0i9BlETx00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts, capping his night in the seventh by retiring the side on five pitches.

“I’m really happy and thankful, first of all, with the coaches and the staff and the work that we put into these past weeks,” Oviedo said. “I was not looking at the strikeouts or pitch count, or anything. I was just trying to have fun every single pitch that I throw. Forget about the result, even if it was a good hit or a bad hit, or whatever happened in the game. I was just trying to have fun.”

Oviedo has given up seven runs with 23 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings across five starts since being acquired in a trade from St. Louis on Aug. 1.

“The no walks (on Saturday) are what really stand out,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “He came out and commanded the zone, was really in control and he put us in good position. He did a good job of really pounding the zone and going after it. It’s a good step forward. It was a really impressive.”

The Pirates (56-96) ended Chicago’s four-game winning streak, and now must win at least seven of their final 10 games to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.

Rodolfo Castro set up the opening run in the first, putting two runners in scoring position with a one-out double to left-center. Bryan Reynolds scored on a sac fly by Diego Castillo.

Wade Miley (1-2) gave up one hit over the next three innings before leaving with left oblique tightness in the fifth. He surrendered three runs (one earned) and three hits in four innings.

“He’s a little sore,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “He’s had a good attitude, the way he’s gone about his business. Really good way about how he was pitching today. His stuff felt good. The rhythm was good. Using both sides of the plate. We were just over there talking about how much fun it is to watch him pitch.”

Miley walked Ben Gamel to start the fifth before tossing a bunt from Greg Allen into center. Gamel moved to third with Allen advancing to second, ending Miley’s outing.

“I felt like I got to it OK and then just when I made a turn to throw it to second base, just felt a grab on the backside of my oblique,” Miley said. “As I’m throwing, I felt it kind of grab. That was it. ... A little bit of frustration. At first, it was painful. Then it kind of calmed down. I’ve torn my right one before and I was stubborn the first time I did it. I felt pretty much what I felt today, on my right side. Then I tried to throw another pitch. Just made it 10 weeks instead of two weeks.

“Hopefully, tomorrow it’ll feel a little bit better. We’ll see where it goes.”

Ji Hwan Bae hit a one-out double off Adbert Alzolay down the right-field line, driving in two to extend the lead to 3-0. They were the first two RBIs in the majors for Bae, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Jack Suwinski then had a pinch-hit, three-run homer with two outs, doubling the lead to 6-0. The 18th home run of Suwinski’s rookie season was sent 426 feet into the bushes in dead center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Steven Brault’s left shoulder did not respond well following an outing with Triple-A Iowa. He will head back to Chicago for further evaluation. ... LHP Justin Steele threw a bullpen, working his way back from low back problems. ... C Willson Contreras (ankle) and INF Nico Hoerner (triceps) could return in the next few days after going through pregame activities Saturday. ... LHP Brandon Hughes (ankle) is day-to-day.

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes was held out of a second straight game with low back discomfort.

RHP Adrian Sampson (2-5, 3.35 ERA) will go for the Cubs in the series finale on Sunday, opposite Pirates RHP Luis Ortiz (0-0, 0.84).

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Orioles bash Red Sox 14-8, slice AL wild-card deficit

BOSTON (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered on the second pitch of the game, Anthony Santander went deep twice and the Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Boston Red Sox 14-8 on Monday night to gain a little ground in the playoff race. Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer and Mullins tripled in two runs for the Orioles (80-73), who moved within 3 1/2 games of idle Seattle for the final AL wild card. Austin Hays added a solo shot for Baltimore in a game delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes. “We’re confident,” Orioles starter Jordan Lyles said. “We didn’t love the way the Houston series finished up, the second half of those four games, but we know how talented we are and how good we are. We can get on a run.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4

Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Jo Adell's 8th-inning RBI sends Angels past Athletics, 4-3

ANAHEIM — Jo Adell drove in Matt Duffy with a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games, and the Los Angeles Angels opened their final homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.A.J. Puk (3-3) hit Duffy with an 0-2 slider before pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic bunted Duffy to second, and Adell lined a single to left for just his third RBI in a quiet September. Adell was playing for the first time in five days after sitting behind Mickey Moniak in their...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven’t looked back since, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway. MVP contender Paul Goldschmidt went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs as the Cardinals clinched the division title Tuesday night by beating the Brewers 6-2 behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas. “With the guys that we have and the veteran leadership, we knew that as soon as we smelled some blood right there and we took that lead, we knew we could run away with it,” Mikolas said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

Altuve homers twice as Astros rout Diamondbacks 10-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit two of Houston’s five home runs to lead the Astros to a 10-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in a game where Yordan Alvarez left with an ankle injury. The Astros, who have already won the American League West title, moved within one win or one loss by the New York Yankees of securing home-field advantage through the AL playoffs. Altuve made it 5-1 with his solo home run with two outs in the sixth off Ian Kennedy. David Hensley hit his first major league homer with a two-run shot later in the inning, and the Astros went back-to-back when Alex Bregman sent Kennedy’s pitch on the train tracks atop left field. Jeremy Peña’s two-run drive made it 10-2 in the eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night. “I’ll take four walks for a win every day,” said Judge, who scored twice. The Yankees won their first division championship since 2019 and 20th overall, tied for second-most with the Dodgers behind Atlanta’s 21. New York (95-59) secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the Division Series.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Montero helps Sounders draw Cincinnati 1-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Brenner scored in the first half to give FC Cincinnati the lead, but Fredy Montero equalized for Seattle in the second half of a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night that kept the Sounders slim playoff hopes alive. Brenner scored his 15th goal of the season in the 24th minute on a breakaway after a defensive miscue by the Sounders. Montero pulled Seattle even in the 58th with his fourth goal. But Seattle was unable to find a winning goal on a night the Sounders needed three points. Seattle has qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs every year of its existence but now must win its final two games of the regular season and get plenty of help from others to keep the streak going.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy