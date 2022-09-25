ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Monitoring wells at Jacob's Well track drought impact

WIMBERLEY, Texas - The water that flows out of Jacob's Well comes from the Trinity Aquifer. Monday, that flow continued to range between little and none. To track what’s happening, two monitoring wells have been dug. "I think it's a pretty significant step because there haven't been we haven't...
KVUE

Report: Austin area sees median rent cost almost double in a year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites, get ready to open your wallets because Austin saw the largest increase in rent across the U.S. in the last year, according to a new study. A new report from Dwellsy, a rental market search website, found that the Austin area saw an increase of 86% in the cost of monthly rent in the time period of August 2021 to August 2022.
smartcitiesdive.com

Austin launches homeless encampment management team, tool

The city of Austin, Texas, launched a multi-departmental team last month to streamline and bring greater consistency to how it handles homeless encampments in public spaces. The Homeless Encampment Management Team and a new digital, data-driven encampment tracking tool will prioritize responses for encampment cleanups. Last year, the first federal...
PLANetizen

The Uphill Battle to Build Housing in Austin

A Texas Monthly piece by Megan Kimble explains the uphill battle faced by housing advocates in Austin, where rents rose by 40 percent between March 2020 and June of this year and families struggle to find affordable housing. “Since the pandemic began, home prices have increased faster in the capital...
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
starlocalmedia.com

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
fox7austin.com

WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
fox7austin.com

Burn Ban issued for unincorporated areas of Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately. The burn ban will expire on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, unless further action is taken by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal prior to that date. "Fire...
