Austin Energy customers affected by outage in downtown area
According to Austin Energy's social media, the cause of the outage is still being investigated.
Williamson County moves ahead with road connecting US 183 to Sunset Ridge Drive
Williamson County Commissioners Court meetings are broadcast live on the county website and are open to the public every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The Williamson County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 selected Joe Bland Construction LP to proceed with the construction of the CR 258 extension...
Monitoring wells at Jacob's Well track drought impact
WIMBERLEY, Texas - The water that flows out of Jacob's Well comes from the Trinity Aquifer. Monday, that flow continued to range between little and none. To track what’s happening, two monitoring wells have been dug. "I think it's a pretty significant step because there haven't been we haven't...
Report: Austin area sees median rent cost almost double in a year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites, get ready to open your wallets because Austin saw the largest increase in rent across the U.S. in the last year, according to a new study. A new report from Dwellsy, a rental market search website, found that the Austin area saw an increase of 86% in the cost of monthly rent in the time period of August 2021 to August 2022.
Texas population growth expected to put strain on water supply
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown says its current water infrastructure will meet demand through 2052, and until 2057 with proper conservation efforts. But with more people expected to keep moving to the area, the City is trying to plan further ahead and keep up with demand. This...
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Mobile homes are a vital source of affordable housing for around 2 million Texans. But as Texas cities grow, many mobile home parks are being closed and redeveloped, pushing out longtime residents. “They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.”...
Austin launches homeless encampment management team, tool
The city of Austin, Texas, launched a multi-departmental team last month to streamline and bring greater consistency to how it handles homeless encampments in public spaces. The Homeless Encampment Management Team and a new digital, data-driven encampment tracking tool will prioritize responses for encampment cleanups. Last year, the first federal...
Esperanza’s hiatus underscores city’s lack of shelter options for homeless campers
The staff at the Camp Esperanza site in Southeast Austin that is currently under construction to provide permanent small homes to formerly homeless residents acknowledge they will likely continue to receive visits from people they are unable to help for another two to three months. Although the site is currently...
The Uphill Battle to Build Housing in Austin
A Texas Monthly piece by Megan Kimble explains the uphill battle faced by housing advocates in Austin, where rents rose by 40 percent between March 2020 and June of this year and families struggle to find affordable housing. “Since the pandemic began, home prices have increased faster in the capital...
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
Vincent's on the Lake closing due to 'economic conditions and low water levels'
AUSTIN, Texas — Vincent's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant and events venue on Lake Travis, will be closing at the end of the week. In a Facebook post last week, the restaurant cited the economy and low water levels as reasons for shutting its doors. "I’m afraid it’s...
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
LCRA to lower Lake Marble Falls for 3 months
The drawdown begins Saturday and ends Dec. 29.
Power knocked out at northwest Austin school, neighborhood after vehicle hits pole
A vehicle hit a pole near a northwest Austin school early Monday morning, knocking out power to the campus and nearby neighborhood, according to Austin Energy.
Hurricane Ian: Texas search, rescue crews stand by in Florida as hurricane approaches
AUSTIN, Texas - Search and rescue crews are standing by in Florida, including some from Texas. "Our team is very adept at working in floods because of the work that they do on the state of Texas," said Jeff Saunders, director of Texas A&M Task Force 1. Fourty-five responders from...
Parents say rodent to blame for power outage at Dobie Middle School
Parents lined up outside Dobie Middle School in northeast Austin on Tuesday after the campus lost power.
Burn Ban issued for unincorporated areas of Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately. The burn ban will expire on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, unless further action is taken by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal prior to that date. "Fire...
Even cooler morning temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday
Low temperatures dip into the 50s areawide for the next two mornings, with isolated upper 40s in the coldest rural valleys. -- David Yeomans
As pandemic becomes endemic, funding for COVID-19 treatments could be costly for Texans
President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic was "over" in an interview with 60 Minutes last week. He has since clarified the pandemic has shifted to a new stage.
