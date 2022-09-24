EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her feature directorial debut world premiere of Emily at TIFF, actress-turned-filmmaker Frances O’Connor has inked with WME. O’Connor also wrote Emily, which centers around Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë. The movie stands at 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The British Australian actress has made her mark in well-known roles in such films as Mansfield Park and The Importance of Being Earnest and the TV series Madame Bovary and The Missing. Following her critically acclaimed film debut in Love and Other Catastrophes, O’Connor went on to star in films such as Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence, which was originally developed by Stanley Kubrick....

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 MINUTES AGO