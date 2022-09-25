PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria Metro Walk Planning Committee Member, Holly Koontz has been involved with the Walk to end Alzheimer’s for 14 years now, and has raised over $70,000 during that time. Holly explained to Kyreon Lee, and Shabnam Danesh the reason behind her commitment to finding answers for the horrible disease. “I’ve lost two grandparents, great aunts, and most recently I lost my uncle two Alzheimer’s back in 2020.” said Holly Koontz.

PEORIA, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO