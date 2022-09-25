Read full article on original website
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Central Illinois Proud
Holly Koontz expresses why she is so passionate about finding a cure for Alzheimer’s
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria Metro Walk Planning Committee Member, Holly Koontz has been involved with the Walk to end Alzheimer’s for 14 years now, and has raised over $70,000 during that time. Holly explained to Kyreon Lee, and Shabnam Danesh the reason behind her commitment to finding answers for the horrible disease. “I’ve lost two grandparents, great aunts, and most recently I lost my uncle two Alzheimer’s back in 2020.” said Holly Koontz.
1470 WMBD
Echevarria talks police response if a bus of migrants comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – Would Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria be worried about any potential criminal history of any migrants that might show up on a bus from Chicago or the southern border, as has been rumored in the last week or so?. Echevarria tells WMBD’s Craig Collins no, not...
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Force Basement Solutions
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Tuesday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how Force Basement Solutions offers professional basement waterproofing, foundation repair, and crawl space repair services for home and business owners in Bloomington, Peoria, and the surrounding areas in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Midland Middle School students out for Wednesday
SPARLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A local middle school won’t be full of students tomorrow. Midland Middle School in Sparland will go remote on Wednesday. According to the school’s Facebook page, the building will not have any water for the day. Tuesday, students had the opportunity to request...
Central Illinois Proud
Canton holds 6th annual ‘Taste of Canton’
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Live music, bounce houses, and food vendors filled the Canton Town Square Sunday afternoon as part of the 6th annual Taste of Canton. The event featured 12 vendors, each offering a variety of foods for the public to enjoy. Carla Bobell is the executive director...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin native writes children’s book
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — One local author read her children’s book to St. Joseph’s students Friday in Pekin. The book is called, “I’m Too Big To Be This Little,” and its author, Pekin native Corrie Salmon, said the book is 20 years in the making.
Central Illinois Proud
Join the Peoria Public Library for Good Neighbor Days!
Join the Peoria Public Library for Good Neighbor Days!. They are hosting a block party to conclude their 2022 Peoria Reads! Program. During the program, they featured the book This Is Where You Belong: Finding Home Wherever You Are by Melody Warnick. This celebration seems like the best way to...
25newsnow.com
The Wedding R&B Singer: KEM congratulates Peoria newlyweds during their first dance
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Former Peoria school board president Greg Wilson and his wife Kim Wilson got a special surprise Friday night at the Scottish Rite Theater. Three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer and songwriter KEM performed during the newlywed’s first dance. Needless to say, this moment came as quite the surprise to the bride, groom and for all of their guests.
Central Illinois Proud
Chestnut Health receives $430K for dental clinic
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Dental care for low-income residents will soon be available to residents in Bloomington-Normal on Medicaid. Chestnut Health Systems received a $430,000 grant from the federal government to help fund its Bloomington dental clinic. The funds are a part of Community Project Funding in U.S. Congress secured by Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL).
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City/County Health Department to hold 9 Cure Violence workshops
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program designed to reduce violence in hotspot areas may soon be implemented in Peoria and leaders are looking for the community’s input. In 2022, ShotSpotter alerts, shooting incidents, and homicides are all down in Peoria compared to 2021. 20222021. ShotSpotter Alerts: 877ShotSpotter...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
wcbu.org
You're invited to pull up a seat to this year's Big Table of Greater Peoria
The Big Table of Greater Peoria is returning for a third year, and organizers want you to pull up a seat. Kelly Schneider is director of programming for the CEO Council and the Young Professionals of Greater Peoria. "This isn't just another one of those things where you come in...
25newsnow.com
Twin brother of Peoria’s 19th homicide victim ‘lost his other half’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man says he’ll never be the same again after his twin brother became Peoria’s 19th homicide victim this weekend. Xaveria Joiner says he lost his other half, his twin brother Jarvis Joiner. “It’s like half of my heart and it’s so...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police find missing teen
UPDATE — 12:00 p.m. — Bloomington police said Aaron Beaty was located Monday. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old teen was reported missing in Bloomington early Monday morning, and police need the community’s help to find him. According to police, Aaron J. Beaty snuck out of...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools superintendent discusses how the teachers’ raises will be paid
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the deals in the contract between Peoria Public Schools and Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 is that teachers will receive a raise. The contract is for three years with a 6.5% raise in the first year and a 5.5% raise in the second and third years. The pay raise is retroactive to Aug. 1.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington fitness center advocates for cardiovascular health at Saturday event
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One fitness center had the goal of getting hearts pumping Saturday morning. Carle Health Fitness Center hosted its annual Heart Walk for residents and gym members of the area. The idea is to bring awareness to cardiac health, and teach others to remain active in the process. The event featured a pie-in-the-face with a fitness coach and a warm up to get the walk started.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria school board and teachers union glad to reach an agreement
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Months after negotiations began Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 have agreed to a three year contract. “We didn’t think we were going to have to go that far to get the contract. We had not just the federal mediator, but also the strike vote. We had a big time rally, and we had a rally at the Labor Day parade,” PFT President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 19th homicide victim of 2022 identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the identity of Saturday’s homicide victim. An autopsy revealed 25-year-old Jarvis Joiner of Peoria suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting at the intersection...
