ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Photo released of ledger stone installed at final resting place

KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhoBp_0i9Bit3L00

LONDON — A photo was released on Saturday showing the hand-carved slab set into the floor of King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George’s Chapel where Queen Elizabeth II was buried.

The image released by Buckingham Palace shows the marble slab with brass letter inlays of the names of her father, George VI; her mother, Elizabeth; and her husband, Philip, who died in 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday with the Duke of Edinburgh at the chapel. The private service was attended by King Charles III and other royal family members, according to The Associated Press.

Queen Elizabeth II commissioned the construction of the King George VI Memorial Chapel in 1962, according to The Times. The previous slab in the chapel only had the names of her parents inscribed before her death on Sept. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

The 'Warm' Welcome 'Fell Flat': Meghan Markle Was 'Unresponsive' To Queen Consort Camilla's Advice When Joining Royal Family

Queen Consort Camilla's advice to Meghan Markle about the royal family fell on deaf ears, it seems. According to a recent biography about the newly appointed Queen Consort, titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor, which is set to hit bookshelves next month, the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly "unresponsive" to Camilla's advice when she wed Prince Harry back in May 2018, making her the newest member to join the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy