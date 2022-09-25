ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Photo released of ledger stone installed at final resting place

 3 days ago
LONDON — A photo was released on Saturday showing the hand-carved slab set into the floor of King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George’s Chapel where Queen Elizabeth II was buried.

The image released by Buckingham Palace shows the marble slab with brass letter inlays of the names of her father, George VI; her mother, Elizabeth; and her husband, Philip, who died in 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday with the Duke of Edinburgh at the chapel. The private service was attended by King Charles III and other royal family members, according to The Associated Press.

Queen Elizabeth II commissioned the construction of the King George VI Memorial Chapel in 1962, according to The Times. The previous slab in the chapel only had the names of her parents inscribed before her death on Sept. 8.

