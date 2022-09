The 41-3 blowout to Louisville in Kentucky on Saturday was unexpected following USF’s sturdy performance against Florida the week before. In the first two quarters alone, USF (1-3) was held 28-0 against the Cardinals (2-2). This lead was one the Bulls could not come back from. For coach Jeff Scott, the game was nothing short of upsetting.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO