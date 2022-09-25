One of the least-played matchups in the Big Ten is scheduled for Saturday night when Nebraska hosts Indiana in Lincoln, Neb. It will be the third time the Cornhuskers and Hoosiers have played since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2012, the last meeting happening in 2019. Indiana won 38-31 on the road, one of many one-score losses during the recently ended tenure of Scott Frost at Nebraska.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO