White House, TN

WSMV

Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
ADAMS, TN
smokeybarn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT-HWY 41 Adams Head-On Crash

ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We have a report of a serious head-on crash on Hwy 41 near Jo Byrns High School. The accident is reported as a multiple-patient injury crash. If you are traveling in the area watch for first responders and expect delays. Highway 41 at...
ADAMS, TN
WSMV

McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings surprised by lunchtime fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lunchtime at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings Hillsboro Village location was interrupted Monday after Nashville Firefighters arrived to investigate a fire. NFD crews were sent to the restaurant after receiving reports of a building fire. When they arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two women, child escape after fire breaks out at home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women and a child were able to safely escape without injury after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their home in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire on Walton Drive on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. Flames came from...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Belle Meade LPRs locate stolen car and suspected thieves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people inside a stolen car were found in minutes, and it’s all because Belle Meade Police Department’s license plate readers caught them. Saturday, police were alerted that a stolen red car entered city limits at Harding Pike and Lynnwood Blvd. The car was found near Post Rd. near Old Harding Rd. and refused to stop by police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

17-year-old shot multiple times in Edgehill community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the Edgehill community Monday afternoon. Metro Police told WSMV4 that a juvenile was in critical condition after being shot in the 1400 block of Horton Avenue in Edgehill. Investigators said that the teen might have been gambling before being shot by the yet-to-be-identified suspect.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

THP: One dead in Monday night crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

TSU making improvements to keep campus safer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University wants to make access to campus security in times of emergency a little easier for visitors to campus. The university upgraded Code Blue emergency towers around campus to keep students safer. It is part of the university’s 10-point safety plan that has been ongoing since 2015.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police search for man accused of shooting car thief outside Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police Violent Crimes detectives asked the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning who is accused of shooting a car thief Friday morning. Detectives said 22-year-old Christopher Rhodes jumped into the driver’s seat of a 2019 Nissan Sentra just after the female...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From Roof

A man was flown to the hospital after falling from a roof on Duffy Street in Pembroke Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a man fell 12 to 15 feet from a roof landing on concrete. The man was taken by ambulance to Pembroke Elementary School to meet with...
PEMBROKE, KY

