NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the Edgehill community Monday afternoon. Metro Police told WSMV4 that a juvenile was in critical condition after being shot in the 1400 block of Horton Avenue in Edgehill. Investigators said that the teen might have been gambling before being shot by the yet-to-be-identified suspect.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO