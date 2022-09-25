Read full article on original website
Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
TRAFFIC ALERT-HWY 41 Adams Head-On Crash
ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We have a report of a serious head-on crash on Hwy 41 near Jo Byrns High School. The accident is reported as a multiple-patient injury crash. If you are traveling in the area watch for first responders and expect delays. Highway 41 at...
Suspected Murfreesboro Walmart Thief Brandishes Knife on Escape
Detectives are attempting to identify the individual who entered the Walmart at 2900 S. Rutherford Blvd. allegedly concealed items and left the store without paying on Sept. 23. As the man was exiting the store, a lost prevention employee approached him to retrieve the stolen items. At that time, the...
McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings surprised by lunchtime fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lunchtime at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings Hillsboro Village location was interrupted Monday after Nashville Firefighters arrived to investigate a fire. NFD crews were sent to the restaurant after receiving reports of a building fire. When they arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof...
Two women, child escape after fire breaks out at home
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women and a child were able to safely escape without injury after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their home in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire on Walton Drive on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. Flames came from...
Belle Meade LPRs locate stolen car and suspected thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people inside a stolen car were found in minutes, and it’s all because Belle Meade Police Department’s license plate readers caught them. Saturday, police were alerted that a stolen red car entered city limits at Harding Pike and Lynnwood Blvd. The car was found near Post Rd. near Old Harding Rd. and refused to stop by police.
Drivers shocked when hit with large parking lot fines in Nashville - Tonight at 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parking lots in Nashville and popular vacation sites like Florida or St. Louis are issuing a huge parking fine that drivers never see coming. “I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked,” said one parking lot customer. “…and I said, ‘oh my gosh, you’re kidding?’”
17-year-old shot multiple times in Edgehill community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the Edgehill community Monday afternoon. Metro Police told WSMV4 that a juvenile was in critical condition after being shot in the 1400 block of Horton Avenue in Edgehill. Investigators said that the teen might have been gambling before being shot by the yet-to-be-identified suspect.
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
‘No aiming, just reckless’; Video reveals new details in shooting investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nest security camera captured the moment an armed man was shot several times at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The video shows a man approaching a parked car and pulling out a pistol. He is then seen running away as the driver fires several shots at him, hitting him multiple times.
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Deputy considered hero for stopping speeding car before crash into homecoming parade route
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Macon County school resource officer is recovering after crashing into and stopping a car speeding towards hundreds of elementary school students and teachers lining a parade route. Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn said they were seconds away form a tragedy if the speeding car turned...
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
THP: One dead in Monday night crash
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
The ‘unexpected’ violation fee for parking in Nashville can be 7 times the cost of parking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Art McDonald knows in Nashville’s Midtown area you have to walk before you can park. “It’s a zoo. It’s a crap shoot at best,” McDonald said. “Sometimes you have to park five or six blocks away.”. It’s how McDonald and his...
Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother spoke just days after two armed men entered her home and shot and killed her two teenage sons and injured other members of her family. Two of Shakia Sherrell’s sons, Zacquez, 18, and Tavarious, 15, died as a result of the shooting. In...
TSU making improvements to keep campus safer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University wants to make access to campus security in times of emergency a little easier for visitors to campus. The university upgraded Code Blue emergency towers around campus to keep students safer. It is part of the university’s 10-point safety plan that has been ongoing since 2015.
Police search for man accused of shooting car thief outside Waffle House
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police Violent Crimes detectives asked the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning who is accused of shooting a car thief Friday morning. Detectives said 22-year-old Christopher Rhodes jumped into the driver’s seat of a 2019 Nissan Sentra just after the female...
Man Flown To Hospital After Falling From Roof
A man was flown to the hospital after falling from a roof on Duffy Street in Pembroke Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a man fell 12 to 15 feet from a roof landing on concrete. The man was taken by ambulance to Pembroke Elementary School to meet with...
