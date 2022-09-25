Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Agricultural Council of Maine hosts governor candidates
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Agricultural Council of Maine hosted the gubernatorial candidates at the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday to discuss issues impacting Maine’s agriculture industry. Each candidate was asked the same five questions and given time for opening and closing remarks. They also answered questions from the...
Maine prosecutors drop indictment amid allegations investigator ‘monitored’ attorney calls
Allegations included complaints that an investigator with the Kennebec and Somerset District Attorney's office spoke with a defendant without lawyers present and later monitored phone calls a jailed client made to a lawyer. Photo by Samantha Hogan. Maine prosecutors this month dismissed a felony indictment against a man accused of...
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Inflation inflicts pain on Mainers leading up to Election Day
GREENE, Maine — WMTW's Your Choice, Your Voice series kicked off Wednesday with the first of eight feature stories on the top issues viewers prioritize the most leading into the November election. Viewers were invited to fill out a survey on WMTW.com last month, asking them to list the...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
WGME
Paul LePage and his wife are still getting a Florida property tax break
(BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage and his wife, Ann LePage, are still benefiting from a property tax break intended for permanent Florida residents, The New York Times reported Saturday. The LePages are set to save $8,500 in total taxes under the arrangement by carrying exemptions from 2009 to 2015...
WGME
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
newscentermaine.com
Maine's CD2 candidates face off in NEWS CENTER Maine debate
PORTLAND, Maine — We're just six weeks away from Election Day, and candidates running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Maine's 2nd Congressional District are letting their voices be heard. On Tuesday, the three candidates slated to appear on the November ballot took part in...
wabi.tv
More free COVID tests for Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers will now be able to order free COVID tests each month. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that Mainers may now order free COVID-19 tests each month through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT). According to the DHHS, Maine households can...
wabi.tv
Collaboration brings new growth to Dover-Foxcroft
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community Foundation partnered with ReTreeUS to help plant an orchard Tueday at SeDoMoCha schools in Dover-Foxcroft. Students and staff are adding 20 mixed fruit trees to the community garden on school property. The garden and orchard provide students with opportunities to learn, grow, and...
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
wabi.tv
University of Maine researchers share report detailing Mainer’s attitudes on Drug Policy Reform
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine released a nonpartisan report Tuesday on Mainer’s attitudes on Drug Policy Reform. The data comes from a survey conducted in the summer of 2021 from the responses of 417 registered voters. The report outlines that Mainers overwhelmingly support policy approaches that...
wabi.tv
Maine Democratic Party respond to New York Times Article about Former Governor Paul LePage
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Democratic Party is responding to a New York Times report about Former Governor Paul LePage benefiting from a tax break meant for Florida residents. They say what’s worse is that he tried to cut the same tax break here in Maine. “His cuts...
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Survey: Most Mainers want to move away from criminal punishment for low-level drug offenses
A survey of Maine voters shows 74% support a move away from criminal punishment for low-level, non-violent drug offenders and toward rehabilitation programs. Two University of Maine professors highlighted the survey results on Tuesday, saying the results should convince state lawmakers that there is sufficient support to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs for personal use.
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
mainepublic.org
Maine is offering more free COVID tests as hospitalizations tick up
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it's expanding access to COVID-19 tests. Residents can order a free pack of five COVID tests every month through the website AccessCovidTests.org. The free tests are available through a partnership between DHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation. Since it launched in January,...
Vibrant Home for Sale on Maine Full of Natural Light and Color
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
WMTW
First fall statewide poll favors Janet Mills in Maine governor’s race
The first publicly released statewide poll this fall in the Maine governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage indicates Mills has a higher preference among Maine voters as the candidates enter the final six weeks of the campaign. At the same time, the state’s preeminent...
25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked
Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
Maine Meteorologist Wins Contest With Thousand Pound Pumpkin
'Tis the season for ghost, goblins, and pumpkins! We are also right in the thick of Fair Season here in Maine and really gives you that warm fall feeling. Sweaters, stews, and lattes!. This year was the 15th Cumberland County Fair and it is known for their pumpkin growing contests!
