ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Agricultural Council of Maine hosts governor candidates

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Agricultural Council of Maine hosted the gubernatorial candidates at the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday to discuss issues impacting Maine’s agriculture industry. Each candidate was asked the same five questions and given time for opening and closing remarks. They also answered questions from the...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?

So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
WGME

Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Maine's CD2 candidates face off in NEWS CENTER Maine debate

PORTLAND, Maine — We're just six weeks away from Election Day, and candidates running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Maine's 2nd Congressional District are letting their voices be heard. On Tuesday, the three candidates slated to appear on the November ballot took part in...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

More free COVID tests for Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers will now be able to order free COVID tests each month. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that Mainers may now order free COVID-19 tests each month through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT). According to the DHHS, Maine households can...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
wabi.tv

Collaboration brings new growth to Dover-Foxcroft

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Community Foundation partnered with ReTreeUS to help plant an orchard Tueday at SeDoMoCha schools in Dover-Foxcroft. Students and staff are adding 20 mixed fruit trees to the community garden on school property. The garden and orchard provide students with opportunities to learn, grow, and...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
92 Moose

Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States

One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Q97.9

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Survey: Most Mainers want to move away from criminal punishment for low-level drug offenses

A survey of Maine voters shows 74% support a move away from criminal punishment for low-level, non-violent drug offenders and toward rehabilitation programs. Two University of Maine professors highlighted the survey results on Tuesday, saying the results should convince state lawmakers that there is sufficient support to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs for personal use.
MAINE STATE
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Maine is offering more free COVID tests as hospitalizations tick up

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it's expanding access to COVID-19 tests. Residents can order a free pack of five COVID tests every month through the website AccessCovidTests.org. The free tests are available through a partnership between DHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation. Since it launched in January,...
Seacoast Current

Vibrant Home for Sale on Maine Full of Natural Light and Color

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

First fall statewide poll favors Janet Mills in Maine governor’s race

The first publicly released statewide poll this fall in the Maine governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage indicates Mills has a higher preference among Maine voters as the candidates enter the final six weeks of the campaign. At the same time, the state’s preeminent...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

25 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked

Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy